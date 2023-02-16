COD Warzone Mobile Season 2 introduces four new weapons

Activision has incorporated four new weapons in COD Warzone Mobile Season 2, which was released on February 15. The company has also introduced more fresh content like multiplayer mode 'Headpoint,' Gunsmith, Battle Pass, and more.
The latest update also offers a new Operator, Daniel "Ronin" Shinoda, located in the B0 Bonus Sector of the Battle Pass. More than 100 rewards have been introduced across 20 sectors of the bundle. Purchasing the Season 2 Battle Pass will grant you immediate access to B0 Sector, allowing you to utilize the newly added Operator.
Warzone Mobile Season 2 new weapons
1) KV Broadside Shotgun - Sector B4
It is the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm located in the B4 Sector, which boasts four other rewards you can see below. Apart from Warzone Mobile, the shotgun has also been added to Activision's two PC games: Modern Warfare 2 and COD Warzone 2.
- KV Broadside Shotgun
- Weapon Sticker – Wild Dragon
- Double Weapon XP Token - 30 Minutes
- Large Decal - Dragon's Snarl
- Charm - Heaven
2) ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle - Sector B11
Two types of ammunition (5.56 and .300 Blackout) can be used in this assault rifle, located in Sector B11 of the Battle Pass. With 5.56 ammunition, it offers a damage profile similar to that of the M4, Lachmann-556, and STB-556, while by equipping it with .300 Blackout ammo, the weapon gives direct competition to the M13.
Sector B11 items
- New Weapon - Iso Hemlock gun
- Weapon Sticker - Presence of Death
- Double XP Token - 45 Minutes
- Large Decal - Be Koi
- Charm - No More Thirst
3) Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon - Sector B13
The sword has been placed in Sector B13 and is a powerful weapon that offers quick movement towards targets. Compared to the Knife melee, it also has better range and faster movement towards opponents.
Sector B13 items
- New Weapon - Dual Kodachis
- Emblem - Feeling The Heat
- Calling Card - Eyes of Fire
- 100 COD Points
- Weapon Blueprint - Kastrov-74u Assault Rifle
4) Crossbow
It is a silent weapon placed in several locations on Warzone Mobile and uses explosive arrows for its ammunition. Activision introduced this weapon in many other games like COD Mobile, Black Ops, Moder Warfare, and others.
Apart from the aforementioned four items, the developer has also presented several weapon and vehicle skins, new language options, improvements in Hitmarker, and more. Here are the general updates that have been made in Season 2:
- Improved the Message of the Day functionality
- Improved the Compiling Shaders functionality
- •Removed iOS device compatibility for those previously unable to play matches
- Updated the experience and flow for new players
- Weapon Rarity visual updates
- New in-game player support system
- New language options (Spanish and French)
- Hit detection improvements
- Option added to play again with the same team after a BR match
- After the action report is updated to accommodate new features and progression
The Warzone Mobile publisher has also promised their fans that some exciting content like Battle Royale modes, more playlists, missions, and more will be released in the coming days.