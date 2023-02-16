COD Warzone Mobile Season 2 introduces four new weapons

Activision has incorporated four new weapons in COD Warzone Mobile Season 2, which was released on February 15. The company has also introduced more fresh content like multiplayer mode 'Headpoint,' Gunsmith, Battle Pass, and more.

The latest update also offers a new Operator, Daniel "Ronin" Shinoda, located in the B0 Bonus Sector of the Battle Pass. More than 100 rewards have been introduced across 20 sectors of the bundle. Purchasing the Season 2 Battle Pass will grant you immediate access to B0 Sector, allowing you to utilize the newly added Operator.

Warzone Mobile Season 2 new weapons

1) KV Broadside Shotgun - Sector B4

New Warznone Mobile gun KV Broadside (Image via Activision)

It is the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm located in the B4 Sector, which boasts four other rewards you can see below. Apart from Warzone Mobile, the shotgun has also been added to Activision's two PC games: Modern Warfare 2 and COD Warzone 2.

KV Broadside Shotgun

Weapon Sticker – Wild Dragon

Double Weapon XP Token - 30 Minutes

Large Decal - Dragon's Snarl

Charm - Heaven

2) ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle - Sector B11

You can use two types of ammo in ISO Hemlock (Image via Warzone Mobile)

Two types of ammunition (5.56 and .300 Blackout) can be used in this assault rifle, located in Sector B11 of the Battle Pass. With 5.56 ammunition, it offers a damage profile similar to that of the M4, Lachmann-556, and STB-556, while by equipping it with .300 Blackout ammo, the weapon gives direct competition to the M13.

Sector B11 items

New Weapon - Iso Hemlock gun

Weapon Sticker - Presence of Death

Double XP Token - 45 Minutes

Large Decal - Be Koi

Charm - No More Thirst

3) Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon - Sector B13

Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon (Image via Activision)

The sword has been placed in Sector B13 and is a powerful weapon that offers quick movement towards targets. Compared to the Knife melee, it also has better range and faster movement towards opponents.

Sector B13 items

New Weapon - Dual Kodachis

Emblem - Feeling The Heat

Calling Card - Eyes of Fire

100 COD Points

Weapon Blueprint - Kastrov-74u Assault Rifle

4) Crossbow

New weapon Crossbow (Image via YouTube/Squally)

It is a silent weapon placed in several locations on Warzone Mobile and uses explosive arrows for its ammunition. Activision introduced this weapon in many other games like COD Mobile, Black Ops, Moder Warfare, and others.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile



Explore all that’s coming to ⚔️ Learn the ways of the warrior.Explore all that’s coming to #WarzoneMobile Season 2, including new modes, weapons, field upgrades, and gunsmith updates to elevate your game. Get the full inside scoop and check out our Patch Notes. ⚔️ Learn the ways of the warrior.🔍 Explore all that’s coming to #WarzoneMobile Season 2, including new modes, weapons, field upgrades, and gunsmith updates to elevate your game. Get the full inside scoop and check out our Patch Notes. https://t.co/YgWih0LG33

Apart from the aforementioned four items, the developer has also presented several weapon and vehicle skins, new language options, improvements in Hitmarker, and more. Here are the general updates that have been made in Season 2:

Improved the Message of the Day functionality

Improved the Compiling Shaders functionality

•Removed iOS device compatibility for those previously unable to play matches

Updated the experience and flow for new players

Weapon Rarity visual updates

New in-game player support system

New language options (Spanish and French)

Hit detection improvements

Option added to play again with the same team after a BR match

After the action report is updated to accommodate new features and progression

The Warzone Mobile publisher has also promised their fans that some exciting content like Battle Royale modes, more playlists, missions, and more will be released in the coming days.

