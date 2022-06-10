Combat Pacing returns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Increasing amounts of information are emerging about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and its content. After all, the game now has a release date, set for October 28, 2022, which also happens to be the launch date for Warzone 2.

Leading the game’s development is legendary studio Infinity Ward, who have led the charge for several titles in the Call of Duty series.

Of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will not only have online multiplayer but a campaign too, both of which will be available at launch. New and familiar game modes will also be featured in online multiplayer, such as Knockout and Groundwar.

With the recent gameplay footage seen at the Summer Game Fest 2022, the hype is really starting to be felt by the fanbase. The footage showed off various features being used during the campaign, like players swimming through water, in addition to the highly polished textures and graphics.

One gameplay mechanic that is making a return is Combat Pacing. Although this time around, Infinity Ward are executing the system in a somewhat simpler manager for COD: Modern Warfare II.

What is Combat Pacing, the feature making its return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?

Players were introduced to the mechanic of Combat Pacing in Call of Duty: Vanguard. A player could hop into a lobby and actively limit the number of other players that would join. The mechanic was broken up into three categories: Tactical, Assault and Blitz.

If players weren’t in the mood for big gunfights, they could move the slider to Tactical. Blitz was on the other end of the spectrum. Meanwhile, Assault was somewhere in the middle.

A very similar feature will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. However, rather than dubbing it “Combat Pacing,” the game will give the player two options: Core Maps and Battle Maps.

Should a player want a more personal, small-scale gunfight, then Core Maps is the way to go. These will include small to medium-sized maps, limited to six-on-six team fights.

Battle Maps will be the opposite; larger maps with bigger teams. There is no word from Infinity Ward or Activision on just how many players will get to participate in Battle Maps.

Additionally, it is unknown how many maps will be available when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in October.

