Combat Zone battle royale release date confirmed

Alpha Bravo Inc. has revealed the official release date and time of the Combat Zone battle royale, the latest addition to its gaming portfolio. Known for hits like Combat Master Mobile, the company is set to deliver another thrilling experience with Combat Zone, a dynamic battle royale that combines shooting with adventure. Some fans have even proclaimed that the upcoming Alpha Bravo Inc. mobile game will replace Warzone Mobile to become a fan favorite.
This article provides Combat Zone's global release details in different countries worldwide.
Combat Zone battle royale release date and time
The Combat Zone trailer, which was 20 seconds long, offered a sneak peek into its gameplay, highlighting several key features. While showcasing familiar mechanics such as a randomized safe zone and a closing sandstorm, the video also revealed unique elements like gliding with parachutes, zip lines, and running atop power lines.
Players can inspect and customize weapons, including melee options, and experiment with various cosmetics. Here are the official time and date of release in different countries worldwide:
- Honolulu, Hawaii, USA: 11:00 HST on December 30
- Fairbanks, Alaska, USA: 12:00 AKST on December 30
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: 13:00 PST on December 30
- Los Angeles, California, USA: 13:00 PST on December 30
- Guayaquil, Ecuador: 16:00 local time on December 30
- New York City, USA: 16:00 EST on December 30
- Buenos Aires, Argentina: 18:00 ART on December 30
- Lisbon, Portugal: 21:00 WET on December 30
- London, England: 21:00 GMT on December 30
- Dakar, Senegal: 21:00 local time on December 30
- Frankfurt, Germany: 22:00 local time on December 30
- Paris, France: 22:00 CET on December 30
- Athens, Greece: 23:00 EET on December 30
- Pretoria, South Africa: 23:00 SAST on December 30
- Nairobi, Kenya: 23:00 EAT on December 30
- Moscow, Russia: 00:00 MSK on December 31
- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 00:00 local time on December 31
- Doha, Qatar: 00:00 local time on December 31
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 01:00 local time on December 31
- Samara, Russia: 01:00 local time on December 31
- Kabul, Afghanistan: 01:30 local time on December 31
- Karachi, Pakistan: 02:00 PKT on December 31
- Mumbai, India: 02:30 IST on December 31
- Dhaka, Bangladesh: 03:00 local time on December 31
- Astana, Kazakhstan: 03:00 local time on December 31
- Novosibirsk, Russia: 04:00 local time on December 31
- Bangkok, Thailand: 04:00 local time on December 31
- Beijing, China: 05:00 CST on December 31
- Tokyo, Japan: 06:00 JST on December 31
- Sydney, Australia: 08:00 AEDT on December 31
- Auckland, New Zealand: 10:00 NZDT on December 31
Check your country's time to know the details regarding the release date of Combat Zone battle royale.
In conclusion, players should mark their calendars so as to become the first to experience Combat Zone battle royale gameplay.