Combat Zone battle royale release date confirmed

Alpha Bravo Inc. has revealed the official release date and time of the Combat Zone battle royale, the latest addition to its gaming portfolio. Known for hits like Combat Master Mobile, the company is set to deliver another thrilling experience with Combat Zone, a dynamic battle royale that combines shooting with adventure. Some fans have even proclaimed that the upcoming Alpha Bravo Inc. mobile game will replace Warzone Mobile to become a fan favorite.

This article provides Combat Zone's global release details in different countries worldwide.

Combat Zone battle royale release date and time

Expand Tweet

The Combat Zone trailer, which was 20 seconds long, offered a sneak peek into its gameplay, highlighting several key features. While showcasing familiar mechanics such as a randomized safe zone and a closing sandstorm, the video also revealed unique elements like gliding with parachutes, zip lines, and running atop power lines.

Players can inspect and customize weapons, including melee options, and experiment with various cosmetics. Here are the official time and date of release in different countries worldwide:

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA: 11:00 HST on December 30

11:00 HST on December 30 Fairbanks, Alaska, USA: 12:00 AKST on December 30

12:00 AKST on December 30 Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: 13:00 PST on December 30

13:00 PST on December 30 Los Angeles, California, USA: 13:00 PST on December 30

13:00 PST on December 30 Guayaquil, Ecuador: 16:00 local time on December 30

16:00 local time on December 30 New York City, USA: 16:00 EST on December 30

16:00 EST on December 30 Buenos Aires, Argentina: 18:00 ART on December 30

18:00 ART on December 30 Lisbon, Portugal: 21:00 WET on December 30

21:00 WET on December 30 London, England: 21:00 GMT on December 30

Dakar, Senegal: 21:00 local time on December 30

21:00 local time on December 30 Frankfurt, Germany: 22:00 local time on December 30

22:00 local time on December 30 Paris, France: 22:00 CET on December 30

22:00 CET on December 30 Athens, Greece: 23:00 EET on December 30

23:00 EET on December 30 Pretoria, South Africa: 23:00 SAST on December 30

23:00 SAST on December 30 Nairobi, Kenya: 23:00 EAT on December 30

23:00 EAT on December 30 Moscow, Russia: 00:00 MSK on December 31

00:00 MSK on December 31 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 00:00 local time on December 31

00:00 local time on December 31 Doha, Qatar: 00:00 local time on December 31

00:00 local time on December 31 Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 01:00 local time on December 31

01:00 local time on December 31 Samara, Russia: 01:00 local time on December 31

01:00 local time on December 31 Kabul, Afghanistan: 01:30 local time on December 31

01:30 local time on December 31 Karachi, Pakistan: 02:00 PKT on December 31

02:00 PKT on December 31 Mumbai, India: 02:30 IST on December 31

02:30 IST on December 31 Dhaka, Bangladesh: 03:00 local time on December 31

03:00 local time on December 31 Astana, Kazakhstan: 03:00 local time on December 31

03:00 local time on December 31 Novosibirsk, Russia: 04:00 local time on December 31

04:00 local time on December 31 Bangkok, Thailand: 04:00 local time on December 31

04:00 local time on December 31 Beijing, China: 05:00 CST on December 31

05:00 CST on December 31 Tokyo, Japan: 06:00 JST on December 31

06:00 JST on December 31 Sydney, Australia: 08:00 AEDT on December 31

08:00 AEDT on December 31 Auckland, New Zealand: 10:00 NZDT on December 31

Check your country's time to know the details regarding the release date of Combat Zone battle royale.

In conclusion, players should mark their calendars so as to become the first to experience Combat Zone battle royale gameplay.