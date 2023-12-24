"Goodbye Warzone" CoD fans eyeing upcoming shooter as a potential battle royale replacement

Combat Master recently shared a mini trailer for their upcoming title CombatZone, which immediately caught the attention of Warzone fans. The 20-second trailer showcased parts of gameplay from Alfa Bravo's forthcoming battle royale game, CombatZone. The gameplay appears to resemble Call of Duty's BR game and has CoD fans excited.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @h1ghstatus, tweeted:

"Goodbye Warzone, Hello CombatZone. Definitely gonna do content on this game again!"

H1ghStatus already seems to be parting ways with Call of Duty's battle royale to join the upcoming shooter. They also mention that they will be covering the game and making content on the same for their fans.

Although the developer is yet to officially announce the release date or the platforms it will be playable on, they have confirmed that the shooter will be released before 2024 and appears to be arriving on time for this Christmas.

Details about the game might be scarce at the moment, but the mini trailer has generated a lot of hype among Call of Duty fans.

CoD fans get ready to bid farewell to Warzone as trailer for upcoming battle royale, CombatZone, surfaces

@iRossYouTube, a content creator, also shares the same enthusiasm. Although they are currently playing Warzone Mobile, they are looking forward to dropping into the upcoming battle royale title for a change.

User @JustbehighTv on X appears to be convinced that the gameplay, as seen in the short trailer, was much smoother and seemed to boast superior optimization. They compare it with Warzone, which is plagued with performance issues resulting in a lot of problems such as stutters, low FPS, certain parts of the map not loading, and more, making it a nightmare for users with lower-end hardware. However, they are optimistic about CombatZone for seeming to address these issues.

@smartArcadeYT, another content creator who covers mobile games, shared their excitement. According to the devs, CombatZone should be arriving next week and this had Smart Arcade anticipating the shooter. For them, the upcoming game was going to be an "awesome Christmas present."

Another X user, @lorenzsanches7, shared their excitement for the upcoming game. Waiting for even a week for its release is too long for them, and they want the title to go live by tomorrow. Needless to say, the short trailer for the battle royale title has generated a lot of hype among fans of FPS games.

The entire thread maintains the same enthusiasm throughout. However, some fans are a bit skeptical, and rightfully so. X user @Syamthan617 does not want the title to go down the route of Warzone Mobile, which was announced last year and is yet to receive a global release. Call of Duty's mobile version of Warzone is released only in certain regions, and it still appears to be in development.

Hence, they are skeptical about the fact that CombatZone might also be released in some regions initially, leaving fans from other parts of the world stranded. But, despite their doubts, they seem excited about the game and state that they have been looking forward to it.

Despite the skepticism, fans still appear to be liking the gameplay footage. User @ShyguyKeeks mentions that the game does appear similar to Warzone in the trailer, sharing similar aesthetics and gameplay mechanics. However, they are quite hopeful about the battle royale game and aren't critical of the design choice of the developer.