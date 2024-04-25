"Come with 10 million bucks" - GMHikaru responds as Magnus Carlsen claims he could beat the streamer in a Chessboxing match

Fans mostly enjoy Twitch streamer and Grandmaster GMHikaru's on-the-board battles against World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen. However, the two most popular Chess players might just do the unthinkable and take each other on in a Chessboxing match. This comes after Carlsen recently took a lie detector test, during which he was asked (by GM David Howell):

"Do you think you could beat Hikaru Nakamura in a Chessboxing match?"

Carlsen responded:

"Yeah."

However, in a twist, the answer was found to be a lie according to the polygraph examiner. This naturally stunned Hikaru, who was not expecting it to be a lie either. The streamer jocularly responded:

"Wait what! What did he just say? Did he really say that? (laughs) Alright, somebody come with the 10 million bucks, let's do it."

"Magnus is afraid of me in Chessboxing" - GMHikaru jokes about Magnus Carlsen's lie detector answer

With the FIDE Candidates 2024 now done, GMHikaru returned to his usual livestreams. In his most recent stream on Kick.com, he responded to a new Chess.com video featuring Magnus Carlsen taking a lie detector test.

At some point in the video, Magnus claimed he believed he could defeat Hikaru Nakamura in a Chessboxing match. Yet, when it was revealed as untrue, a visibly stunned Hikaru reacted:

"You heard it here first. Magnus is afraid of me in Chessboxing. So like, whoever wants to come with the $10 million to sponsor the Chessboxing, let's get it going. We gotta do it now."

GMHikaru later added:

"Just to clarify for anybody who's watching, I think the $10 million number that people are coming up with, I think Magnus said 10 million, I think I also said 10 million for this. But separate from that, I actually wanna do it now."

He said that he thinks that Magnus would beat him, adding:

"It would be very interesting because Magnus clearly thinks that I would beat him. I assume Magnus would beat me. So both of us have no confidence whatsoever in Chessboxing...It would be very fun to do it if that happens."

Magnus Carlsen and GMHikaru were ready to face off in a 1v1 Chess event scheduled to coincide with YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren's Chessboxing event in late 2023. However, the event hit a snag and was ultimately canceled because sponsors had withdrawn.