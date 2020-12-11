Come join us for the unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo in Free Fire

Garena will be hosting an exclusive live stream this Sunday, 13th December 2020, from 11:30 AM IST, where you will see the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo’s character – Chrono – in Free Fire live!

Gamers can watch the unveiling, and the partnership’s grand opening show live in Free Fire (you can download the game on iOS or Android). Otherwise, catch all the highlights on Free Fire’s official Facebook page.

The date and tie of the grand opening of the partnership

Before that, Free Fire players from all over the world will have to come together and complete a task for the unveiling to happen. The portal that will transform the Free Fire universe is currently broken, and all of us are required to jump in and help.

Players can log in to Free Fire to find out more information on how they can help fix the portal.

Players need to fix the portal in Free Fire for the unveiling to happen

About Operation Chrono and the partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo in Free Fire

Free Fire, Garena’s first self-developed game, unveiled Cristiano Ronaldo as its latest global brand ambassador on 8th December 2020.

The partnership marks one of the most significant tie-ups within the gaming industry in recent times, uniting one of the world’s most popular mobile games with a global sporting icon.

Free Fire's partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo builds on its strategy to continuously bring exciting content for all users worldwide. It aims to enrich, engage, and inspire users to battle in their own styles while having fun along the way.

We look forward to having you join us for the unveiling this Sunday! Feel free to let us know if you have any questions.

