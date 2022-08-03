Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022: Event dates, featured games, and more

The Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 is a significant feather added to the world of professional championships. Following the success of esports in the 2018 Asian Games, a pilot event is being organized by the Commonwealth Games and Global Esports Federation at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The international event is being held in Birmingham, England, and several nations will go up against each other in the coming days over some of the most popular gaming titles in the world.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 is another remembrance of how much the sphere of competitive gaming has evolved. Things have changed magnificently for all the stakeholders as more and more traditional competitions are looking to venture into the gaming sphere.

Asian Games 2022 has already decided to include esports in the medal category. While this year's event at Birmingham is separate from the main games, the expectations are pretty high. There are riches and prestige to be won as some of the best teams compete against each other. Here is all the relevant information a fan will require to catch all the action.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022's success will be a significant achievement for the entire sphere of competitive gaming

The Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 will take place on August 6 and 7. It will be hosted at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, but the preliminary rounds will serve as advanced qualifiers for the semifinals and finals.

The preliminary rounds start today, August 3, and will continue until August 5. All the preliminary rounds will be held at Nottingham Trent University, and only the best teams will proceed to the finals.

Speaking of qualifications, here's the complete list of all the games that will be part of the Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022:

DOTA 2

Rocket League

eFootball Series

Here's the complete schedule for the finals:

Day 1 - Session 1:

10:30 am: Rocket League (Open) - Third Place match

11:30 am: Rocket League (Open) - Grand Final

1 pm: eFootball Series (Open) - Third Place match

1:30 pm: eFootball Series (Open) - Grand Final

Day 1 - Session 2:

3 pm - DOTA 2 (Women's) - Third Place match

6 pm - DOTA 2 (Women's) - Grand Final

Day 2 - Session 1:

10:30 am: Rocket League (Women's) - Third Place match

11:30 am: Rocket League (Women's) - Grand Final

1 pm: eFootball Series (Women's) - Third Place Match

1:30 pm: eFootball Series (Women's) - Grand Final

Day 2 - Session 2:

3 pm: DOTA 2 (Open) - Third Place match

6 pm: DOTA 2 (Open) - Grand Final

It will be interesting to see how the events shape up and which nation will be able to outdo the other. All tickets for the event will be available directly from the website.

