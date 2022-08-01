Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022: Indian contingent, schedule, and more

With the Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 almost here, Indian esports fans should start getting ready to cheer for their national teams, who will be carrying the hopes and dreams of countless in their respective sports. The inaugural edition of the tournament will be held in August in Birmingham at the International Convention Centre.

The Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 is a multi-nation tournament borne out of a partnership between the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Global Esports Federation, with support from the British Esports Association. Teams will be competing across three esports titles: DOTA 2, Rocket League, and eFootball from Konami.

India will be participating in the first two games with two excellent rosters, both of whom have put up strong performances in the South Asian Regional Qualifiers to book their berths at the event. The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) recently hosted a grand send-off ceremony before the national contingent left for England, where the official kit for the event was also revealed.

Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022: India set to participate in two categories

At the Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022, the Indian contingent is comprised of the Rocket League and DOTA 2 teams. For the former, the members are Hargun Singh, Sandeep Sahani, and Rushil Reddy. The latter is led by Moin Ejaz, along with Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav, Shubhnam Goli, and Vishal Vernekar.

Both teams' captains spoke about the exciting opportunity that lies ahead of them and their goals at the tournament during the send-off ceremony. Speaking about the highly awaited event, Hargun said:

"I am really excited about esports being included in a Commonwealth event as this will really change how esports is perceived among people around the world. As a player, it's a huge opportunity being given to us and we are really going to do our best to represent India as best as we can. All of us are putting in extra effort to maximise everyone's potential and work together as a team."

Addressing the incredible opportunity, Moin Ejaz chimed in:

"The entire team is looking forward to playing against the best teams in the world and prove our mettle. We have been paying a lot of attention to our strategies and practicing a lot in the hopes of a podium finish. Getting the chance to represent the nation in the very first Commonwealth Esports Championship is a very sweet reward to show for all of the efforts we have taken in playing this game at the highest level."

Schedule, groups, and preliminary rounds

The Preliminary rounds for Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 will be held from August 3-5 at Nottingham Trent University, while the Semi-Finals and Finals will take place on August 6-7 at ICC, Birmingham. Seven countries have qualified for DOTA 2 and eight for Rocket League at the event.

For DOTA 2, India is placed with England, Wales, and Trinidad and Tobago in Group A. For Rocket League, India is in Group B with Canada, England, and Wales.

Tickets to the event will be available on the official website of the Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022, where fans will be able to find the schedule for the matches as well as the various sessions. The overall schedule at ICC is as follows:

Day 1 - Session 1:

10.30 am: Rocket Leagure (Open) - Third Place match

11.30 am: Rocket League (Open) - Grand Final

1.00 pm: eFootball Series (Open) - Third Place matchi

1.30 pm: eFootball Series (Open) - Grand Final

Day 1 - Session 2:

3.00 pm - DOTA 2 (Womens) - Third Place match

6.00 pm - DOTA 2 (Womens) - Grand Final

Day 2 - Session 1:

10.30 am: Rocket League (Womens) - Third Place match

11.30 am: Rocket League (Womens) - Grand Final

1.00 pm: eFootball Series (Womens) - Third Place Match

1.30 pm: eFootball Series (Womens) - Grand Final

Day 2 - Session 2:

3.00 pm: DOTA 2 (Open) - Third Place match

6.00 pm: DOTA 2 (Open) - Grand Final

Indian fans will obviously be hoping that their teams will make a strong mark at the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022. Given their mettle and existing track record, the matches are likely to be thrilling affairs with the Indian players giving it their all to secure positive results.

