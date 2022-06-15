Commonwealth Esports Championships Regional Qualifiers: India seals 2022 CEC berth in DOTA 2 and Rocket League

Indian DOTA 2 and Rocket League fans can get ready to cheer for their national teams as the country has sealed its berths at the 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships in both titles. The results come after impressive performances from the respective teams in the South Asian Regional Qualifiers.

The inaugural edition of the 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships will be held in Birmingham at the International Convention Centre from August 1-7 later this year. The event is borne out of a partnership between the Global Esports Federation and the Commonwealth Games Federation and will also be supported by the British Esports Association.

The event will feature three titles: DOTA 2, eFootball from Konami, and Rocket League. Although it is a non-medal event, it is a momentous occasion that these Indian team has qualified for their respective games at the 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships.

Indian teams for DOTA 2 and Rocket League will play at upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships

The press release from the Electronic Sports Federation of India (ESFI) details the successful result from the South Asian Regional Qualifiers concerning Indian teams and their participation in the 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships.

Rocket League

The Rocket League team, led by Hargun Singh (Hargun <2), managed to win all three matches to finish top of the points table. Besides Hargun, the team comprises Nirjhar “josce” Mehta and Rushil “Rushil_Y” Reddy Yarram.

They hold the Grand Champion Rank in Rocket League and had huge expectations going into the qualifiers.

Their campaign began with a scintillating 3-2 win over Pakistan, followed by 3-1 and 3-0 wins over the Maldives and Sri Lanka, respectively. Talking about their experiences, Hargun stated in the press statement:

“My experience in the whole regional qualifiers so far has been an eye-opener regarding how esports is expanding so quickly in regions like South Asia, especially in rocket league. Considering how much potential there is, this regional event will help motivate the rocket league community to participate in every competition and keep them motivated to improve in this game, seeking more opportunities to pursue esports events in general. We would like to thank the federation [ESFI], who has been very supportive & helped us to sail through the regional qualifiers smoothly. We will perform at our best in the main championship and try to put a podium finish at the event.”

DOTA 2

The Indian DOTA 2 team, comprising captain Moin Ejaz, Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Goli, and Vishal Vernekar, managed four victories in six matches in their qualifiers to clinch a second-place finish.

They defeated Sri Lanka in both rounds and managed to win in one round against Pakistan and Bangladesh, finishing second after Pakistan.

Talking about their run, Moin Ejaz stated:

“We are happy and a bit disappointed for our run in the regional qualifiers as we were expecting a clean sweep. We will continue our grind and have to study good teams in our Esports title and learn better strategies, skills, coordination, and teamwork. We are very excited to face good teams around the world at the main event.”

The DOTA 2 team that qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships is the same side selected to represent India at the Asian Games 2022. The Commonwealth event will be the perfect ground to test their mettle against international teams before the Asiad.

Fans hope the Indian contingent will continue their blazing form at the grand stage once the 2022 Commonwealth Esports Championships commences in early August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far