×
Create
Notifications

"We are looking forward to giving our best at the 2022 Asian games": Moin Ejaz, Team India DOTA 2 Captain, on the team's goal for the tournament

In a conversation with Moin Ejaz (Image via Sportskeeda)
In a conversation with Moin Ejaz (Image via Sportskeeda)
Angshuman Dutta
Angshuman Dutta
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 04, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Exclusive

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) recently announced the DOTA 2 players who will be representing the country at the 2022 Asian Games. Earlier in 2021, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had officially confirmed that Esports will be a medal sport for the upcoming event.

ESFI's National Esports Championship 2022 saw a number of high-octane plays where the teams showed their skill and mettle. In the end, Team Whoops managed to secure a comfortable win over Team Avengers in the final with a 3-0 scoreline. It secured them a berth in the Indian contingent for the Asian Games.

Asian Games 2022: India’s 18-member esports team identified @narendramodi @WeAreTeamIndia @IndiaSports @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @NisithPramanik @Vinay1011 @INOXMovies @AESF_Official @AsianGamesOCA @19thAGofficial @artsmithconcept olympics.com/en/news/asian-…

Sportskeeda Esports' Angshuman Dutta had the good fortune to pick the brains of the man who will lead Team India DOTA 2 at the 2022 Asian Games, Moin Ejaz. He discussed the inclusion of Esports as a medal sport, the preparation for the event, and his love for the game.

Note: The text has been lightly edited for better readability.

Moin Ejaz, Team India DOTA 2 Captain, on representing the country at 2022 Asian Games

youtube-cover

Q: How does it feel to have secured the opportunity to represent your country at the Asian Games 2022? How was the experience at the NESC ‘22 with a clean sweep in the Grand Finals?

Moin: It feels amazing to have secured a spot at the 2022 Asian Games, and we are honored to represent our country. All the hard work we put into our training has paid off in the NESC'22.

Q: What is your opinion on the inclusion of Esports at the upcoming Asiad? Do you think it will foster more competition on the international scene?

Moin: I feel that Esports getting added to the Asian games is a huge step towards the growth of the scene, and it will definitely encourage more people to get into esports.

19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 2022.Esports Games in Asian Games 2022.1.Arena of Valor2.Dota 2 3.Dream Three Kingdom 24.FIFA5.Hearthstone 6.League of Legends 7.PUBG Mobile 8.Street Fighter V https://t.co/HDcKHxFzT5

Q: What role would you say ESFI has played in the growing competitive Esports scene in India?

Moin: ESFI has enabled India to compete with other nations on an equal level by supporting Indian players and creating awareness for multiple events like the Asian Games.

Q: Can you share your journey in DOTA 2 with us? When did you realize your love for the game?

Moin: I have been playing DOTA 2 for more than 8 years, and it has been a wonderful ride. I have loved playing DOTA 2 from the beginning. I realized that I wanted to pursue gaming as a career when I was 4 years into playing the game.

The jungles are blooming and the river brings the last of the melt to the lanes. Dota's Spring Cleaning update arrives including a whole host of bug fixes and quality-of-life features. Aghanim's Tooltips, Shop Search, Hero Demo, Muting Controls and more. dota2.com/springcleaning https://t.co/pRMVnhn78A

Q: As one of the veteran Indian players of DOTA 2 and someone with a wealth of experience, what advice will you give to someone who is looking to get into the scene?

Moin: I think hard work, commitment, and a 'never give up' attitude will help you reach your goals in the esports scene.

Q: Titles like PUBG and Free Fire have gotten extreme popularity among the masses. How has the competitive scene been in India for DOTA 2? How do you think the DOTA 2 community can be grown further in the subcontinent?

Moin: DOTA 2 has recently seen a downfall in the overall number of players and tournaments in India. I think a big event like the 2022 Asian Games was something the community desperately needed to bring back the glory days of DOTA 2 in our region.

Q: Patch 7.31 came after a long wait with players clamouring for it for over a month. What are your opinion on the patch and the changes it brought to the game? Did you expect anything more from it?

Moin: I love the new neutral creep change as it makes it a little harder to clear out the neutral camps. I also like the new hero, Primal Beast, as it has helped me gain a lot of MMR. I was expecting some more objectives to be added to the game, something like another Roshan, which would have made the game even more interesting.

Welcome 7.31 (fanart ny me) - /u/Rickomics redd.it/t05v8l #dota2 https://t.co/3C8NwWNLWw

Q: To conclude, how are you all going to prepare for the Asian Games and what is your aim for the prestigious tournament?

Also Read Article Continues below

Moin: We have already started training and are looking forward to giving our best at the 2022 Asian games.

Edited by Mayank Shete

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी