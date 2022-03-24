"Taking part in the 2022 Asian Games would be absolutely massive for the esports community in India": the BGMI roster of Enigma Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular battle royale mobile games in India with over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Furthermore, Krafton’s flagship title also has a thriving esports scenario in the country.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) was the first official BGMI tournament where Enigma Gaming’s BGMI team secured the tenth position. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, the roster talks about their experience in BGIS, their performance in recently esports tournaments and more.

Enigma Gaming's journey in the competitve scenario of BGMI

Q. Enigma Gaming was one of the top ten teams in the Grand Finals of BGIS 2021. What was the overall experience like? What are some of the key takeaways from the tournament?

Enigma Gaming: The journey from every qualifying round to the Grand Finals was one hell of a ride for us. We played our hearts out and practiced daily to get there.

Some key takeaways are to analyze our own gameplay and learn from our mistakes so that we do not repeat them in future tournaments.

Q. Your team recently won the VE Winter Masters championship and became the first runner-up in the Ruthless Invitational Showdown, where prestigious teams like GodLike Esports and Skylightz Gaming took part. What contributed to your phenomenal performance in both these tournaments? Who do you consider to be your toughest competitor?

Enigma Gaming: Our team is fairly new and with the addition of novices and extremely talented players, we have come together and played phenomenally in the past couple of months. This is why our performances have been at this level consistently. Our team chemistry has been getting better after every game and our coach has helped us a lot with keeping it all together.

In BGMI, there is not a single toughest competitor, every team that qualifies for the Grand Finals is a strong competitor.

Q. BGMI has numerous third-party tournaments that players can take part in. What role do these competitions play when it comes to developing the esports scenario of the country?

Enigma Gaming: Third-party tournaments help us reform and rebuild our team from one point of view, another being that we get to practice and execute new strategies. A large prize pool is like the icing on top of it all! It also helps in gaining confidence and momentum for the major tournaments.

Q. Esports is finally being considered a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games. Do you think this initiative will change the perception of esports in India as compared to traditional sports?

Enigma Gaming: PUBG Mobile (Asian Games version), considered a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games, is a huge feat for esports players and the game itself. Every player in India would like to represent their country overseas and show the world what he or she is capable of. Taking part in this tournament would be absolutely massive for the esports community in India.

Q. Since PUBG Mobile (Asian Games version) is one of the medal events at the 2022 Asian Games, are you planning on participating in the tournament with your current roster?

Enigma Gaming: Yes, we will participate. However, there has been no news on the qualifiers as of now.

Q. What are some of the weaknesses that you feel your team needs to work on to perform better?

Enigma Gaming: We definitely need to have better calculated fights so as to not hinder our overall performance. We also need to improve our communication. We are working very hard to achieve these goals and we will surely accomplish them!

Q. Aside from grinding BGMI, what are some of the activities that you all engage in to increase team synergy?

Enigma Gaming: Aside from gaming, we go for regular walks and have small interactive sessions to increase team synergy.

Edited by Atul S