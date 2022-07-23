"Stopped being a social experience": Community discusses major causes of Halo Infinite's downfall

YouTuber The Act Man's recent opinion on Halo Infinite and the game's problems is rather interesting. Despite a solid launch, the title soon dropped in popularity as it lost the initial hype surrounding itself. There are multiple reasons for this, but The Act Man feels that the game misses out on what should be its strength. He believes that the latest Halo game misses out on the co-op part where players can play with their friends.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT I think the biggest reason Halo isn't as popular is because it has stopped being a social experience. Not because it can't compete, but cuz Halo still isn't playing to it's strengths.



Ask anybody their favorite memory of Halo, I bet you $100 they mention playing it with a buddy I think the biggest reason Halo isn't as popular is because it has stopped being a social experience. Not because it can't compete, but cuz Halo still isn't playing to it's strengths.Ask anybody their favorite memory of Halo, I bet you $100 they mention playing it with a buddy

After a long delay, the co-op mode is presently available in Halo Infinite. The game had a massive launch, with the multiplayer modes being made free-to-play. In fact, it even reached record numbers as the game was released on Steam and Xbox. However, the problems started to appear soon after the initial momentum was lost, and fans blamed 343 Industries for the poor execution. While players can now play together, the experience is far from ideal.

The Act Man feels that co-op is the major problem for Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite's initial release was pushed back by nearly a year as the results from the beta tests weren't up to the standards they set. In a somewhat strange move, the multiplayer modes were first released, followed by the launch of a single-player campaign.

Unlike previous games like Halo 5, Halo Infinite's campaign didn't have co-op available from the very beginning. 343 Industries assured the community that the co-op would eventually arrive, and it duly has in the game's second season.

Cory @GrizzzIybearzz @alexABXY @TheActMan_YT No file share, no progression or service record, no way to see your friends stats fully inspect their armor, no forge, chat is bad, no party up feature after the game, no pregame lobby. All this missing is what he is referring to @alexABXY @TheActMan_YT No file share, no progression or service record, no way to see your friends stats fully inspect their armor, no forge, chat is bad, no party up feature after the game, no pregame lobby. All this missing is what he is referring to

However, major criticisms can be made, and The Act Man emphasizes those points. He felt that if someone was asked what the game's problem was, everyone would agree that it was the delay of co-op. He added that this should be the strongest area of the game, which could have allowed it to dominate the FPS market. He further mentioned that the game has stopped being the social experience it was supposed to be.

While Halo Infinite has major areas of criticism, The Act Man is quite accurate with his comments. While the co-op mode has arrived, it has done so after so long that many players might not even be playing the campaign. Even so, the addition feels like an extremely delayed one for many.

Furthermore, the availability of co-op also doesn't take away the issues with it. Forge is yet to become available, which used to be a fan favorite. Halo Infinite's co-op mode also lacks in areas of shared progression, for instance. Even The Act Man added that it would have been wonderful to have Forge available from the very beginning.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT



Perfect niche to fill for Halo. No other BR allows you to make maps, to my knowledge @HiddenXperia Imagine a world where Forge was in Infinite at launch, then a year later 343i releases a Battle Royale mode and fans can now make their own maps for it.Perfect niche to fill for Halo. No other BR allows you to make maps, to my knowledge @HiddenXperia Imagine a world where Forge was in Infinite at launch, then a year later 343i releases a Battle Royale mode and fans can now make their own maps for it.Perfect niche to fill for Halo. No other BR allows you to make maps, to my knowledge

He mentioned that had Forge been there, players would have been able to experiment with the new battle royale modes. Overall, the experience could have been innovative and interesting for everyone involved, and might have allowed Halo Infinite to grow even more.

It remains to be seen if 343 Industries will be able to salvage things in time to ensure that their latest venture ultimately turns into a success. The playerbase on Steam has gone down massively over the last few months, which definitely doesn't look good on paper. The state of Halo Infinite during launch also played a part in its downfall.

Mike @SillyMikey @TheActMan_YT @HiddenXperia Ultimately, games need to launch in a functional state. Period. Having theatre, custom games be broken for 8 months is unacceptable. Having netcode issues for 8 months in unacceptable. There isn’t even a proper progression system. The basics either aren’t there or don’t work. @TheActMan_YT @HiddenXperia Ultimately, games need to launch in a functional state. Period. Having theatre, custom games be broken for 8 months is unacceptable. Having netcode issues for 8 months in unacceptable. There isn’t even a proper progression system. The basics either aren’t there or don’t work.

Some fans are optimistic that things will look better in the future, but they also hope that it won't be too late when that moment arrives.

Ducain23 @ducain23 @TheActMan_YT @HiddenXperia Would have been incredible for Halo and the community. One day we will get everything but I hope it isn't too late to grow it back (to a healthier state). I'm still positive it can but naturally I still worry @TheActMan_YT @HiddenXperia Would have been incredible for Halo and the community. One day we will get everything but I hope it isn't too late to grow it back (to a healthier state). I'm still positive it can but naturally I still worry

Some even feel that a greater variety of content could have allowed the game to flourish as intended.

Luc // HiddenXperia @HiddenXperia @TheActMan_YT all infinite needed to be was a content rich Halo game and it would've turbo succeeded @TheActMan_YT all infinite needed to be was a content rich Halo game and it would've turbo succeeded https://t.co/nqJs3vwYk2

One fan feels that the Halo series, as a whole, is past its time and it might be the reason why the franchise's games are losing its popularity.

Lowie @Lowiiiiie @TheActMan_YT



Even though its had forge & community based modes in halo 4/5



The games just had its day man imo



Alot of denial out there



You want it to be as close as possible to the originals while wanting a new experience @HiddenXperia Your acting as if halo has all of a sudden lost its popularityEven though its had forge & community based modes in halo 4/5The games just had its day man imoAlot of denial out thereYou want it to be as close as possible to the originals while wanting a new experience @TheActMan_YT @HiddenXperia Your acting as if halo has all of a sudden lost its popularityEven though its had forge & community based modes in halo 4/5The games just had its day man imoAlot of denial out thereYou want it to be as close as possible to the originals while wanting a new experience

Only time and future will tell if the game will be able to redeem itself.

