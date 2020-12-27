Furious "Cyberpunk 2077" players take to Twitter over long delays in refund

Multiple players have reported a delay in the refund process for Cyberpunk 2077. Meanwhile, PlayStation's official Twitter handles have been doing their best to respond and reassure users about the same.

Hello there! Here to assist, thanks for contacting us! We have sent you a Direct Message via Twitter with further instructions. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 27, 2020

Hi there! Once we've confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via the PlayStation Store, we’ll begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution. Hope this helps! — Ask PlayStation UK (@AskPS_UK) December 27, 2020

After multiple reports of Cyberpunk 2077's performance issues on previous-gen devices such as the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, CD Projekt Red issued a notice regarding refunds.

The announcement stated that the developers are working towards fixing the performance issues on these devices with future patches. However, players who do not want to wait for these patches could opt for a refund.

I hope cdpr fix it in upcoming patch, i really looking forward to 1.05 patch...



Anyway some bugs or glitch has controversy like can glitch and untitled 18 glitch — farenheit (@farenheit190220) December 18, 2020

Given CD Projekt Red's reputation of fixing games post their release through patches, many players have opted to wait for them to arrive before deciding on a refund. That hasn't stopped people from opting for a refund, but there's still been a delay in the procedure.

@AskPlayStation hello! I requested a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as we were able to. I still haven't heard anything. No email, no confirmation, no refund... — Franziska (@FranziTweets) December 27, 2020

So when are we supposed to be getting our refunds for cyberpunk 2077 on ps4? @AskPlayStation @CyberpunkGame

Sent my request a few days ago still no word — el xox (@xoxler) December 20, 2020

@PlayStation were is my refund for cyberpunk why is it taking so long? — fencis76 (@fabianc10082839) December 27, 2020

Here's all the news about the delay in Cyberpunk 2077's refund procedure.

Delay in Cyberpunk 2077's refund procedure

With many refund requests being submitted, it is understandable that there will be a lot of paperwork and accounting to go through. The entire process will require some time.

Greetings. Our team has begun processing refund requests. Please note that the completion of the refund will vary based on your payment method and financial institution. It may take up to 1-2 billing cycles before the funds will actually be posted to the account. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 27, 2020

Given that the official Twitter handles are responding and reassuring the users about their refunds, this slight delay should only be a minor hiccup.

PlayStation confirmed that the refund process had been initiated. It is just a matter of days before everyone who opted for the refund will get the same from Cyberpunk 2077.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

With that being said, CD Projekt Red has not forgotten about the players who opted to stick by Cyberpunk 2077. The game has received two 15+GB-sized hotfix patches since the announcement, and two more large patches are scheduled to arrive in January and February.

Judging by CD Projekt Red's track record, Cyberpunk 2077 could easily become one of the best RPGs after these patches are introduced into the game.

Hotfix 1.05 and Hotfix 1.06 have already done a good job of improving the player experience of Cyberpunk 2077. With two larger patches on the way, Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly gearing up to become the game it was originally hyped to be.