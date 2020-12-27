Furious "Cyberpunk 2077" players take to Twitter over long delays in refund

Multiple players have reported a delay in the refund process for Cyberpunk 2077. Meanwhile, PlayStation's official Twitter handles have been doing their best to respond and reassure users about the same.
After multiple reports of Cyberpunk 2077's performance issues on previous-gen devices such as the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, CD Projekt Red issued a notice regarding refunds.
The announcement stated that the developers are working towards fixing the performance issues on these devices with future patches. However, players who do not want to wait for these patches could opt for a refund.
Given CD Projekt Red's reputation of fixing games post their release through patches, many players have opted to wait for them to arrive before deciding on a refund. That hasn't stopped people from opting for a refund, but there's still been a delay in the procedure.
Here's all the news about the delay in Cyberpunk 2077's refund procedure.
Delay in Cyberpunk 2077's refund procedure
With many refund requests being submitted, it is understandable that there will be a lot of paperwork and accounting to go through. The entire process will require some time.
Given that the official Twitter handles are responding and reassuring the users about their refunds, this slight delay should only be a minor hiccup.
PlayStation confirmed that the refund process had been initiated. It is just a matter of days before everyone who opted for the refund will get the same from Cyberpunk 2077.
With that being said, CD Projekt Red has not forgotten about the players who opted to stick by Cyberpunk 2077. The game has received two 15+GB-sized hotfix patches since the announcement, and two more large patches are scheduled to arrive in January and February.
Judging by CD Projekt Red's track record, Cyberpunk 2077 could easily become one of the best RPGs after these patches are introduced into the game.
Hotfix 1.05 and Hotfix 1.06 have already done a good job of improving the player experience of Cyberpunk 2077. With two larger patches on the way, Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly gearing up to become the game it was originally hyped to be.Published 27 Dec 2020, 22:24 IST