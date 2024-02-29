"Condemn what Will has done" - Minecraft streamer Jack Manifold comments on Wilbur Soot's response to allegations, calls it "disappointing"

Popular Minecraft streamer Jack Manifold has commented on William "Wilbur Soot's" response to allegations made by his ex-partner Shelby Shubble. For those unaware, Shelby Shubble accused Wilbur Soot of physical assault, alleging that the content creator bit her without her consent. Shelby Shubble said the following during a livestream on February 21, 2024:

"His biting escalated to a point where I was covered in bruises all over my arms. And they hurt, and he would poke at them for fun. And he even felt so comfortable showing off my bruises that he had caused to our friends because he would bite me so hard by accident. 'By accident.'"

During a recent broadcast, Jack Manifold commented on the situation, stating that he stood with Shelby Shubble. Claiming that he was "shocked" to hear the allegations against Wilbur Soot, the Briton said:

"Will is someone who I've known for a very, very long time. And, my experience with him have never... aren't anything that I've ever seen of him, are never anything what's been detailed. Do not mistake - I stand with Shelby 100%. I support her all the way. It's just a shock. You know what I mean? All this stuff I've heard over the past few days, from not only her, but people in the reply saying what they'd experienced."

Jack Manifold once again stated that he "fully supported" Shelby Shubble, adding that he "condemned" Wilbur Soot. He elaborated:

"I don't really have... beyond saying that I support Shelby fully and... condemn what Will has done, and his apology for being... frankly disappointing. I don't know how to articulate myself further and, you know, I don't know that I ever will be able to do that, to be frank."

"When I say I have my own experiences with abuse, that isn't with Will" - Jack Manifold addresses speculations amid the recent controversy involving Wilbur Soot

Jack Manifold continued the conversation, responding to speculations following Shelby Shubble's allegations of physical abuse against Wilbur Soot. Claiming that he was not "defending" the 27-year-old, Jack Manifold said:

"I have my own experiences with abuse and... I do want to say this, and this is not, like, a defense. But it's important to me that when I say I have my own experiences with abuse, that isn't with Will."

He added:

"I keep seeing a lot of speculation about my and Will's relationship. Like, specifically sort of stuff around that the age I was when we first met and stuff. And, like, he's done some bad stuff. Clearly. And, I do not think it is a good thing... the attention should be given to Shelby and victims of abuse generally, and his behavior. It shouldn't be about speculating whether he did other things to other people. That might be worse."

In addition to Jack Manifold, several renowned internet personalities have shared their thoughts on Wilbur Soot's statement. On February 28, 2024, Minecraft star Clay "Dream" slammed the Suffolk, England native, stating he was "being dishonest with himself."