Who is Shelby Grace? Everything you need to know about Wilbur Soot's ex-girlfriend Shubble

Wilbur Soot, the English YouTuber and musician, has come under fire after his ex-girlfriend Shelby Grace allegedly accused him of abuse on social media. The fellow Twitch streamer made claims about biting and bruises during their relationship.

Disclaimer: This article covers sensitive topics such as abuse. Discretion is advised.

Shelby Grace goes by the name of Shubble on her Twitch channel, which has more than 470,000 followers. She plays video games and posts content on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and more, as per Dexterto.

The 30-year-old went live on her channel on February 24, 2024, revealing that her ex-boyfriend used to abuse her.

“He would even joke that it looked like he abused me. And eventually, he did acknowledge how bad it looked that I was covered in bruises all the time, so he stopped biting my arms as often and he started biting my legs instead,” she said.

The streamer did not identify Wilbur Soot as the alleged abusive partner, however, days later, the musician reportedly addressed the situation on his social media, as per The Sun.

Details about Shelby Grace explored as she allegedly accuses ex-boyfriend Wilbur Soot of abuse

Shelby Grace was born on August 20, 1993, in New Jersey, United States. She has two sisters and one brother and is the youngest of four children. The gamer was a quiet, shy kid growing up who reportedly wanted to be an archaeologist among many other things.

The Twitch streamer graduated from high school in 2011 in New Jersey. The 30-year-old is technically a senior in college due to her credits, however, she does not have a major yet. She has dabbled in various fields of education, including biology, geoscience, archaeology, cooking & baking, sewing, art, and more, as per her Wikitubia profile.

Wilbur Soot's ex-girlfriend is most famous for her videos on Minecraft. She first began her career on social media with a YouTube channel called @lilshortysgs on March 27, 2007.

She gained significant popularity for her high-pitched voice, positive attitude, and love for games, as per The Sun.

Shubble has played several viral games on her Twitch and YouTube channels, gaining over a million followers on her accounts.

UHSHE, Last Sim Standing, A Date With Death, and Loot Crate are some of the video games she plays. Within the Minecraft world, she has played How To Noob, Ship-Wrecked, Village Craft, SkyStreet, and more, as per Dexerto.

Wilbur Soot took to X, formerly Twitter, on February 27, 2024, to reportedly address the allegations made by Shelby. So far, Shubble had not accused the musician by name, however, Soot said:

"These actions caused a lot of pain to my ex-girlfriend and I’ve since sought therapy to address these behaviours, making significant lifestyle changes to rectify my past actions. I have come to realise how much my past behaviour hurt this person, but I truly, compassionately believe I have made great strides from the person I once was and hope I can continue to grow and improve on this trajectory."

Wilbur Soot's reaction and alleged apology were greatly criticized online as netizens believed he was changing the narrative of Shelby's hurt to a possible "misunderstanding."

Grace also reportedly reacted to Wilbur's apology on X, by posting that she could not fathom that Soot thought she “enjoyed being hurt,” as per The Sun.

The pair have identified each other as the party involved in the controversy, addressing the people as "ex-girlfriend", "ex-boyfriend, "this person" instead. However, Grace also added in her X post that she was appreciative of her friends for defending her online.

The alleged controversy between Wilbur Soot and Shelby Grace is still ongoing.