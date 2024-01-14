"Confusion & damage": Fans react to Kai Cenat breaking the ceiling while trying to do tricks for girls on stream

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat managed to rip off the ceiling of his house quite thoroughly while trying to show off tricks for girls on a recent live stream at 4 am. Kai is known for his typical high-energy and brash streaming style, and a lot can happen in his content.

A clip of the ordeal that took place in his latest stream has left fans in splits as it shows Kai reaching overhead and grabbing a hold of the roof. Afterwards, as he decides to hang off it, a huge chunk gets ripped off. The streamer falls down along with the roof chunk, which also lands on other individuals present in the chaotic scene. X user @rarewzld summed the event up perfectly by saying:

"This is just…confusion & damage"

Expand Tweet

"Certified upstairs neighbor" - Fans react to clip of Kai Cenat ripping off his roof to impress girls on livestream

Expand Tweet

Fans found the sequence of events funny and took to the post's comment section to express their views on Kai Cenat's shenanigans. Many talked about how bad of an upstairs neighbor he would be, considering all the ruckus he and his crew were making:

"Certified upstairs neighbour."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some netizens pointed out how a member of Kai's crew was "making it worse" by hanging off the broken roof. As users chastised the individual, one in particular talked about how they would act in such a situation. They stated that they would personally make a "mental note of this being the last time" the offending person was let into their house. The user stated:

Users chastised a member of Kai's group for trying to further the damage. (Image via @beringei__/X)

Expand Tweet

Some netizens talked about how Kai was acting "around females" as being the reason for the ruckus in this context:

Some users mentioned the degree to which individuals are willing to go in presence of female company. (Image via FearedBuck/X)

Kai Cenat was recently involved in a controversy as fans realized that the streamer's pet fish passed away within four days of him getting it. In a recent stream, the creator showcased the now-deceased fish floating motionlessly in its tank, with him seemingly wailing loudly in the background.

This garnered criticism as Kai already had a poor track record with pets. The streamer previously owned a hamster whom he called Lil Cenat. It was presumed dead after it escaped the cage it was being kept in.