“Consistency is key” Team Vitality’s Salty Viki and Chubby Daddy on intergender esports, toxicity in League of Legends, and more (Exclusive)

Ahead of the Equal Esports Cup, we spoke to Team Vitality’s Salty Viki and Chubby Daddy. They are two members of the organization’s all-female League of Legends team. Like all teams the organization recruits, they underwent an intense boot camp experience at the V.Hive. Ahead of this esports event, we spoke to the two players on a variety of topics.

I was fortunate to talk to both Salty Viki and Chubby Daddy of Team Vitality about toxicity in League, how they feel their chances are, and more. As someone who feels strongly about the idea of equality for everyone in esports, this was an interview I was very excited to be involved in.

Team Vitality’s Salty Viki and Chubby Daddy on League of Legends, esports, and more

Q. Thank you for taking the time to chat with us. You, as a group, are Team Vitality’s first all-female team and will be competing in the Equal Esports Cup Closed Qualifier #3. How does it feel to have such a major organization’s faith and trust?

Salty Viki: We’re really proud to be a part of Team Vitality and are motivated to go as far as we possibly can.

Chubby Daddy: I'm really happy to be a part of Team Vitality. It's a significant moment for me because I started not that long ago, almost two years now, and joining Team Vitality feels like a big achievement already.

Q. How are you feeling about your chances so far?

Salty Viki: I believe we have an excellent coach and talented players on the team. With their capabilities, I'm confident we can secure a top-three position. We may not have reached our full potential yet, but our ultimate goal is to aim for the top spot.

Chubby Daddy: Yeah, in the past, we struggled a bit, but now we are working on improving and refining our strategies. I'm confident that we'll be able to overcome those challenges and perform better in the future.

Q. Your team is made up of some truly exceptional League of Legends players. How did you all come together to be a team? Have any of you queued together before joining forces as the French Bees?

Chubby Daddy: Viki, Kasane, and I previously played together for the French fries. A few times, I asked to play with them. They were all Diamond players, and I was Platinum. They wanted a homogeneous level, but they gave me a shot and liked my performance.

Salty Viki: I was like, we should give Chubby a chance, and I’m really happy we did and that I get to work with her now.

Q. What have the training facilities been like at V.Hive and V.Performance centers? Has it been easy to come together and scrim in preparation for major matches?

Salty Viki: I'm really happy to have the boot camp because it boosts the team's energy. Team Vitality has provided us with a great home and excellent computers, which is a fantastic gift. During the boot camp, we also engage in team-building activities that I can't reveal, but it's really beneficial for us.

It's nice to see each other in person because we usually play online, and this gives us the chance to connect as humans. So yeah, I'm happy to see the girls.

Chubby Daddy: It's really cool. We support each other, and it's easier in real life compared to online because you don't always know how people truly feel or react. But when we live and spend time together, we can provide better support. Also, the schedule works well with Team Vitality, and it's really, really good.

Q. Do any of you have aspirations to move beyond this and join the LEC as an all-female team or even as women on a current LCS/LEC team?

Salty Viki: I don't want to continue as a professional player in the long run. My plan is to transition into roles like a manager or project manager in the future because I want to contribute to improving the esports scene for women in my own way.

Chubby Daddy: Yeah, my goal for the next year is to be in the LFL Division 2; it’s so next level. I really want to go for that.

Q. On that topic, how do you feel about inter-gender competition in the League of Legends competitive scene? Do you think something is missing to make that a reality?

Chubby Daddy: Of course, there are still areas that need improvement, but it's all about giving it time to evolve, just like in society. It's a big issue, and we can't resolve it overnight. However, I believe we are making positive strides by organizing tournaments like the Game Changer on Violence, which is a step in the right direction.

Q. Salty Viki: It will take some time. Right now, there aren't many women, so we can’t do tournaments in League of Legends like the ones that we are currently seeing in VALORANT, such as Game Changers. I think it's good to start with something like Pathfinders and Equal Esports, as it will encourage more women to play. Then, in the future, we can also have the Game Changer.

Q. One of the hurdles you likely have to overcome as a League of Legends player is the toxicity of players seeing a woman in higher tiers of gameplay. How do you handle that sort of behavior if you have, in fact, experienced it?

Salty Viki: Personally, the negativity affected me a lot when I first started playing League. I questioned why I should continue if everyone was being mean to me; it felt pointless. But now, I've come to realize that it might be a result of inadequate education or societal influences. So, instead of dwelling on it, I choose to ignore the negativity and focus on improving myself.

Chubby Daddy: I don't think I'm as affected by the negativity as other girls because I have a male nickname in the game – 'Daddy.' This way, people don't immediately know I'm female, and it gives me some space to just play without attracting too much attention.

Gaming has always been something I enjoyed, especially playing with my parents when I was younger. It's something I love, and I don't let the negativity bother me much. Of course, sometimes it does get to me, but overall, I'm focused on doing what I love, and that's playing the game.

Q. On that topic, do you have any advice for women who stream/grind through the League of Legends ladder? Toxicity and bad attitude can be hard to handle.

Salty Viki: Playing League of Legends can be challenging due to the toxicity and negative attitude of others. When you start, you might have high expectations of just enjoying the game and streaming, but dealing with mean people can be tough. Having good friends and supportive people around you can be of great help.

You can always talk to those who understand what you're going through. Remember that sexism and other harmful behavior are not acceptable, and speaking up about it can make a difference. In the gaming community, we are like a big family, so you are never alone.

Chubby Daddy: Never underestimate the power of supporting each other as women in this community. Viki rightly pointed out that when someone says something mean on Twitter, it's easy to let it affect us. However, lately, we've become more resilient and not too impacted by negative comments.

We have a fan base that defends us, so we don't have to face it alone. The support from our fans acts as a shield against negativity, and we truly appreciate them standing up for us.

Q. Do you have any advice for players trying to grow and improve in League of Legends in terms of practicing efficiently?

Salty Viki: I believe that to be a good player, whether male or female, consistency is key. Personally, I dedicate five hours per day to practicing and improving my skills. It's about putting in the effort regularly. As a female player, you may face challenges, but maintaining a strong mental attitude can make a difference.

Chubby Daddy: It's definitely good to play in a team, but you also need to focus on your individual skills. Striking the right balance is important because it makes you a better player overall. Being consistent in your efforts is key to steady improvement. Remember, esports is a sport, and just like any other, dedication and constant practice are crucial to success.

Q. Just because you love a champion, it doesn’t mean they’re competitively viable. Who are your favorites that just don’t work at the highest levels of gameplay?

Salty Viki: I am ADC, but I love to play APC like Heimerdinger. However, sometimes, it's not the meta, so I can't play it. I’m sad, but it is what it is…

Chubby Daddy: I have my two old mains, which are still in my heart, and Urgot and Morderkaiser.

I don't play them in a solo queue or a team because they are not currently in the meta. But these were the champions that I loved when I first started playing top-laner.

Q. What does the future hold for the French Bees? How do you see your team performing throughout the year?

Salty Viki: I think we can go really far, of course, we haven't had the best results so far. We have a long journey ahead, and I truly believe we can improve and do better. My hope is that one day we can reach the top, and I know we can make it happen.

Chubby Daddy: Yeah, I think we all are going to work hard together, of course, and though we may face some challenges and struggles, I have noticed a positive evolution lately. It's really cool to see progress every day, and I'm confident we can achieve our goals.

The Equal Esports Cup qualifiers are ongoing, and several incredible teams will be taking part. You can find Salty Viki and Chubby Daddy competing for Team Vitality as the qualifiers progress throughout the coming months.