"Contacting my rep real quick" - IShowSpeed responds after his YouTube livestream gets deleted for violating "firearms policy"

On February 11, 2024, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his alternate X handle, @ronaldobetter07, to reveal that his recent IRL broadcast from Las Vegas, Nevada, had been deleted. The content creator posted a screenshot of the official email from YouTube, which claimed that the action was taken because he violated the platform's "firearms policy."

An excerpt from the email reads:

"Hi IShowSpeed, we wanted to let you know our team reviewed your content, and we think it violates our firearms policy. We know you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies, so we're not applying a strike to your channel. However, we have removed the following content from YouTube. Video: irl stream in Las Vegas."

The Ohio native expressed his displeasure with the Google-owned platform's decision by writing:

"There are litterly videos of people shooting on YouTube, contacting my rep real quick."

Expand Tweet

"Just let Kick offer speed a bag" - Fans react as IShowSpeed reveals why his IRL stream from Las Vegas was deleted

On February 11, 2024, a minute-long video surfaced on X, featuring IShowSpeed firing a gun at a shooting range. Before firing the first round, the internet sensation said:

"Get on the f**king ground, boy!"

He continued:

"Get on the ground, n***a! You n***a! Yo, n***a, get down! Yo, I'm telling you to get down, motherf**ker! God damn it, I told you! You said you like Messi? Well, guess what, pal? I like Ronaldo!"

Expand Tweet

Later that day, Darren took to his alternate account on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, revealing that the IRL broadcast had been deleted from YouTube for violating "firearms policy."

X user @officialvrewls commented on the platform's decision and remarked:

X user @officialvrewls' comment (Image via @ronaldobetter07/X)

User @KON938169686766 tagged IShowSpeed's cameraman and close friend, Slipz, and stated that Kick should offer the 19-year-old a contract. They added:

"@slipperrz Just let Kick offer speed a bag man. Please, it will make the content better. He can still upload them to YouTube as VODS (Video on Demand). Or upload vlogs."

X user @KON938169686766's comment (Image via @ronaldobetter07/X)

According to one community member, firing guns live on the stream was not permitted on YouTube:

X user @Letskeule's comment (Image via @ronaldobetter07/X)

Meanwhile, another fan suggested that the recently unbanned Twitch personality join Rumble:

X user @F1LTHYFLEET's comment (Image via @ronaldobetter07/X)

Here are some more comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On February 11, 2024, IShowSpeed once again tweeted using his alternate X handle, asking his community if anyone had downloaded the now-deleted YouTube livestream so he could re-upload it.