"Contacting my rep real quick" - IShowSpeed responds after his YouTube livestream gets deleted for violating "firearms policy"

On February 11, 2024, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his alternate X handle, @ronaldobetter07, to reveal that his recent IRL broadcast from Las Vegas, Nevada, had been deleted. The content creator posted a screenshot of the official email from YouTube, which claimed that the action was taken because he violated the platform's "firearms policy."
An excerpt from the email reads:
"Hi IShowSpeed, we wanted to let you know our team reviewed your content, and we think it violates our firearms policy. We know you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies, so we're not applying a strike to your channel. However, we have removed the following content from YouTube. Video: irl stream in Las Vegas."
The Ohio native expressed his displeasure with the Google-owned platform's decision by writing:
"There are litterly videos of people shooting on YouTube, contacting my rep real quick."
"Just let Kick offer speed a bag" - Fans react as IShowSpeed reveals why his IRL stream from Las Vegas was deleted
On February 11, 2024, a minute-long video surfaced on X, featuring IShowSpeed firing a gun at a shooting range. Before firing the first round, the internet sensation said:
"Get on the f**king ground, boy!"
He continued:
"Get on the ground, n***a! You n***a! Yo, n***a, get down! Yo, I'm telling you to get down, motherf**ker! God damn it, I told you! You said you like Messi? Well, guess what, pal? I like Ronaldo!"
Later that day, Darren took to his alternate account on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, revealing that the IRL broadcast had been deleted from YouTube for violating "firearms policy."
X user @officialvrewls commented on the platform's decision and remarked:
User @KON938169686766 tagged IShowSpeed's cameraman and close friend, Slipz, and stated that Kick should offer the 19-year-old a contract. They added:
"@slipperrz Just let Kick offer speed a bag man. Please, it will make the content better. He can still upload them to YouTube as VODS (Video on Demand). Or upload vlogs."
According to one community member, firing guns live on the stream was not permitted on YouTube:
Meanwhile, another fan suggested that the recently unbanned Twitch personality join Rumble:
Here are some more comments:
On February 11, 2024, IShowSpeed once again tweeted using his alternate X handle, asking his community if anyone had downloaded the now-deleted YouTube livestream so he could re-upload it.