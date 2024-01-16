"Ronaldo had 310 goals last year!" - IShowSpeed enraged at Lionel Messi winning The Best FIFA Men's Player 2023 award

During a livestream on January 15, 2024, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi winning The Best FIFA Men's Player 2023 award. The content creator was interacting with his audience when fans urged him to look into the aforementioned award category. After seeing that the Argentine star was honored at the ceremony, IShowSpeed expressed his discontent, exclaiming:

"Bro, are you f**king serious? Are you f**king serious?! 'Lionel Messi (was) crowned best men's player of 2023 at FIFA The Best Awards, after beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé to the top prize. Lionel Messi has been crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for 2023...' What the f**k! How?"

Being a die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan, the Ohio native compared the Portuguese legend's football statistics to Lionel Messi and remarked:

"Haaland had 255 goals last year. Mbappé had 152 goals last year. Ronaldo had 310 goals last year! Messi had 43 goals last year! How? The f**k, bruh? Rigged!"

Expand Tweet

"It's all about the votes" - Fans give their take as IShowSpeed gets enraged at Lionel Messi bagging The Best FIFA Men's Player 2023 award

IShowSpeed was one of YouTube's most-watched content creators, with his enigmatic and chaotic moments going viral on the internet on numerous occasions. He also has a keen interest in football, having participated in the YouTube group Sidemen's Charity Match 2023 for the second time in a row.

As mentioned earlier, Darren is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, and he got to meet him in person on June 18, 2023. His Instagram photo with the athlete has received a staggering 15.3 million likes:

The YouTube star's viral picture with Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

On January 15, 2024, the 18-year-old streamer reacted to Lionel Messi being crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player 2023. A fan account on X, @iShowSpeedHQ, shared the streamer's reaction, with user @OmarAlKoush1 making a lighthearted comment:

X user @OmarAlKoush1commented on the football statistics the streamer mentioned in the video (Image via X)

Another viewer was amused by Darren's reaction:

X user @nanobentoo shared four "face with tears of joy" emoji (Image via X)

Meanwhile, according to @mexislio, The FIFA Awards 2023 winners were chosen through votes. They added:

X user @mexislio's comment (Image via X)

Expand Tweet

Another moment from IShowSpeed's recent livestream garnered traction online, during which he crashed a car while playing the vehicle simulation game BeamNG.drive.