"Never let this man drive": Fans react as IShowSpeed jumps onto his setup after crashing car in BeamNG.drive

A clip of Darren "IShowSpeed" is doing the rounds on social media. Then Youtuber jumped onto his driving simulation setup after crashing a car while playing the popular BeamNG.drive on stream. Known for his chaotic shenanigans on camera, Darren had set up a racing wheel and pedals to do some in-game driving on his YouTube stream today, but he eventually got frustrated and jumped on the table.

A spontaneous outburst from IShowSpeed is quite normal on his stream, and his camera got knocked off the table in the pandemonium that ensued after his jump. Viewers had various reactions to the clip that was shared extensively by fans, with X user @D1ELITTT stating that the streamer should not be allowed to drive a car:

"Never let this man drive a car"

Watch: IShowSpeed jumps onto his driving setup after crashing a car in-game

The teenage YouTube streamer has become one of the most well-known content creators on the platform after breaking onto the scene a couple of years ago. His popularity has only increased since then, and he bagged the Variety Streamer of the Year award at the last Streamy Awards.

Although primarily known for football content, he plays various games on stream, ranging from Fortnite to EA FC 24. One and a half hours into his latest stream, he had his driving simulation gear out and was playing a well-known game/app called BeamNG.drive.

BeamNG.drive is popular among car enthusiasts looking for one of the more authentic driving experiences on PC, as the program is known for realistically simulating driving physics. However, IShowSpeed appeared to be getting quite frustrated after he crashed his car a couple of times.

Timestamp 1:33:25

IShowSpeed then lost it after flipping his car during a particular crash where the vehicle landed in a ditch. The YouTuber aired his frustration by jumping onto his setup with his back-first, which led to the feed getting cut off.

The clip of the streamer raging and jumping onto his table was very amusing to fans. After the video started garnering a lot of attention on social media, viewers had a lot of opinions as they roasted and shared memes in response to it.

Here are some general reactions from X:

The YouTuber reconnected his camera after a couple of minutes of cursing and appeared to be doing fine. However, he was done playing BeamNG.drive, and he fired up Truck Simulator soon afterward.

Speaking of driving, last year in August, IShowSpeed pulled an elaborate prank where he crashed his car and appeared to be bribing a DMV agent to pass a fake driving test.