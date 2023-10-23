Did IShowSpeed bribe a DVM agent after seemingly crashing to pass his "driving test"?

Darren "IShowSpeed" did an IRL stream today where he seemingly set up a driving test with an instructor sitting beside him. A clip of him crashing his car in a ditch has already gone viral, and suffice it to say that the crash did him no favors in the test. In fact, clips from later in the stream show him trying to bribe the DMV agent to get his driving license.

However, after the clip of the crash went viral, many viewers shared pictures from his past streams where he had shared the fact that he already got his driver's license, proving that the entire interaction was basically just a scripted skit with paid actors.

Fans sharing pictures of his driving license from past streams (Image via Dixtincts/X)

This also means that the "bribe" that IShowSpeed gave the fake DMV agent was just part of the skit, as it was not a real DMV agent.

Watch: IShowSpeed pretends to bribe "driving inspector" after failing the staged test

Darren's rise to popularity as one of the biggest streamers on YouTube has been primarily due to his energetic and chaotic streams. As the Variety streamer of the Year, his content is sometimes based around football content but also contains a lot of IRL pranks that have been known to go wrong.

Last year, IShowSpeed went viral for almost setting a fire in his room after lighting firecrackers indoors. A couple of weeks ago, a science experiment went wrong, with the EMTs apparently having to be called after the fumes from the Elephant Toothpaste experiment caused the streamer to choke.

On today's stream, he basically hired a paid actor to pretend to be a DMV agent who was supposed to be supervising a driving test. As mentioned before, the 18-year-old Ohio native even caused an accident after he crashed the car into a ditch, with the clip going viral on social media.

Naturally, the "DMV agent" failed IShowSpeed in the make-believe test, which led to the streamer trying to bribe him with cash. To the amusement of fans, he had to end up pretending to negotiate with the driving inspector, giving him $5,000 to pass him.

Fans clearly found the whole skit very entertaining. Here are a couple of reactions from X.

Fans reacting to the skit (Image via X)

IShowSpeed recently garnered a lot of praise after releasing a vlog of his time in India. In it, the streamer is seen interacting with a single mother on the streets of India and giving her money to help support her and her children.