"Speed has got the streets": IShowSpeed leaves the internet in awe as the streamer makes the stadium copy his celebration

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again showcased his massive fan following during the latest Sidemen Charity Match 2023. Fellow YouTuber Amin "Chunkz" documented the pre-match practice session in a vlog. In the video, Darren performed the 'Siuu' celebration in front of a section of the crowd seated at the London Stadium. Unsurprisingly, the entire section madly replicated his celebratory move.

For those unaware, the streamer is also a devoted admirer of the Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who originally popularized the 'Siuu' celebration. Witnessing the entire fan section mimic him, Chunkz remarked:

"Crazy! Speed has got the streets! Speed has got the streets!"

Did IShowSpeed score? Streamer's name rings throughout the stadium

IShowSpeed unquestionably stood out as one of the most prominent players in the Sidemen Charity Match yesterday (September 9). Whenever the streamer had possession of the ball, the crowd erupted with excitement. In fact, he had a notably impressive performance, dashing past defenders with ease.

The streamer definitely had the backing of the crowd. However, he couldn't find the back of the net despite having two golden opportunities to score. The first chance came when he took a penalty in the 55th minute, which he dramatically miscued (saved by KSI's right leg). A few minutes later, he had a straightforward tap-in opportunity with the goalkeeper off the line, but his shot was blocked.

His penalty miss, in particular, became one of the standout moments of the game, going viral. It was even more significant because he was facing off against fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI," who also happens to be his online rival.

Following his extraordinary miss, KSI, in fact, dropped the "Siuu" right in front of Darren, seemingly to taunt him. This gesture was a playful response, as had the streamer scored, he would undoubtedly have done the same celebration.

What did the fans say?

Despite most of the crowd being British and fans of the Sidemen, IShowSpeed was one individual who captured the attention of everyone. His celebratory moment in front of the crowd served as a clear reflection of his influence. Here are some of the notable reactions following his pre-match stunts:

Last year, the streamer scored a goal that was ultimately ruled offside, and this year, he missed a crucial penalty. His quest for that elusive first goal in the Sidemen Charity Match will have to continue until at least next year.