Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty crashes his Can-Am off-roader live on stream, shares picture of his injury

On March 24, 2024, controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty hosted a livestream to show off his brand new possession, a $60,000 Can-Am off-roading ATV. After driving it in circles a few times, the content creator decided to up the ante and give it full throttle. Things quickly took a turn for the worse when Doherty crashed the Can-Am, causing it to roll over and turn turtle. The streamer's cameraman rushed to see if he was injured.

Jack Doherty eventually exited the vehicle and stated that he was unharmed. However, he wanted to capitalize on the situation, saying:

"Yeah, I'm good. Is my Can-Am okay? (The streamer's associate says, 'I don't know, bro.') No! F**k! Look at this. Did we get that on video? Look, I'll play dead. This is the thumbnail. I hit my head so hard, and my finger, bro."

Later that day, Jack Doherty took to X to share an image of his left arm, which appeared to be injured. While asking his audience if he should go to the hospital, the content creator tweeted:

"My arm is still like this after flipping the Can-Am… should I go to the hospital?"

"Why didn't you tell me this s**t flips?" - Jack Doherty reacts after crashing his new Can-Am off-roading ATV on the livestream

Jack Doherty's livestream on March 24, 2024, began with him showing off his new off-roading vehicle. After crashing it, the streamer questioned why he had not been informed that the vehicle could be easily flipped.

He remarked:

"I don't give a f**k about a car. I care about my Can-Am right now. No, I'm kidding. Thank you, though. So, what do we do to get this back on? Is this bad? (The streamer's associate says, 'As soon as you fell out, I pulled the key out.') Dude, no! How do I unbreak it? Dude, why didn't you tell me this s**t flips? I didn't know this s**t flips!"

Timestamp: 00:06:20

Doherty then stated he would not claim the off-road vehicle because he had not signed the paperwork. He added:

"I'm sad now. Can we return it? Dude, I didn't sign the papers. I don't claim it! Yo, we don't claim it anymore! I'm not paying for that."

This isn't the first time Jack Doherty has crashed a vehicle live on stream. On November 7, 2024, the Kick streamer crashed a golf cart while riding with his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson. The situation resulted in his significant other getting hospitalized.