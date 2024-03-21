Controversial Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has once again made headlines amid his ongoing feud with fellow content creator Mohammed "Mo Deen." On March 21, 2024, Vitaly faced off against Mo Deen at a gym ahead of their upcoming boxing match. However, things took a turn for the worse when the Kick streamers got into an altercation.

At the one-hour and 42-minute mark of the livestream, Mo Deen appeared to throw water at Vitaly, who was in the boxing ring. In retaliation, the Russian personality charged at the Kick streamer, but people at the gym quickly held him back.

Vitaly eventually grabbed a trash can and threw it at Mo Deen and his crew. As he was being escorted out of the premises, the prankster said:

"I'll be waiting outside, don't worry. (The Kick streamer throws a trash can at Mo Deen and his crew) Motherf**ker, you think I'm going to play games, b**ch?! What are you going to do? What are you going to do? Let's go. Come on, you f**king roid-head b**ch a*s pu**y! Who the f**k are you? This is my f**king show! This is my f**king show, b**ch!"

Kick streamers Vitaly and Mo Deen get into a heated altercation ahead of their upcoming boxing match

At the concluding moments of the broadcast, Mo Deen called out Vitaly by saying that he and his cameraman were the "biggest pu**ies." In response, the latter stated:

"I was minding my own business. Let's talk! Let's talk. (Mo Deen says, 'You and your f**king cameraman are the biggest pu**ies.) Yeah, you're a pu**y, you're hiding behind all the guys. Come on! Are you ready for Saturday, bro?"

Timestamp: 02:05:25

Vitaly threw shade at Mo Deen by bringing up Ragnesh "N3on's" girlfriend Sam Frank. He said:

"So we got Sam Frank over here! Why are you guys talking about my camera guy? You guys are scared? Why are you and N3on pressing my camera guy? It's between me and you. What does my camera guy have to do? You're weak, bro. You're weak!"

Mo Deen isn't the only Kick personality with whom the 32-year-old has gotten into a feud. Earlier this year, on January 15, 2024, Vitaly became embroiled in a major conflict with N3on and Sam Frank after he requested they autograph explicit pictures of her.