Controversial streamer Fedmyster banned on Twitch for the second time

LA-based Twitch streamer and YouTuber Federico "Fedmyster" has been banned from Twitch for allegedly streaming Super Bowl LVII on his channel. The news was first shared by StreamerBans (@StreamerBans) on Twitter, a bot account programmed to track Twitch suspensions. This is the second Twitch ban of his career.

For those wondering, Federico's first suspension took place on April 18, 2022, and lasted eight days. This was after his channel had been allegedly hacked by crypto scam broadcasts, so the situation was out of his control.

His latest ban, however, seems to stem from the streamer's own folly. Fedmyster's channel was hit with a DMCA takedown after he was caught illicitly streaming the Super Bowl while pretending to play Madden 23 using an Xbox controller.

"Did he really think that would work?" - Social media discusses Fedmyster's ban for alleged Super Bowl stream

Super Bowl 2023 is among the most viewed and discussed events of the year so far. Several content creators expressed their thoughts on the game via social media.

Fedmyster, however, decided to take things up a notch by streaming the game covertly during his latest Twitch broadcast, as alleged by viewers. Readers should note that no video clips have emerged to corroborate these claims yet.

The streamer is yet to comment on the suspension. Upon clicking on Fedmyster's Twitch channel, one will find the following message:

"Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder."

Discussions regarding the ban have already begun on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail. The post, at the time of writing, has garnered over a hundred reactions from community members.

One user mocked the streamer's poor judgment, stating:

One person pointed out that kick.com would have been a more suitable place for such an activity. Additionally, they revealed that the streamer had banned viewers trying to alert him.

Another user, however, said that illegally streaming the NFL Championship game on Kick would have eventually resulted in the same fate as on Twitch.

This Redditor called out Kick.com's lack of stringent ToS policy:

Another user critiqued Fedmyster's choice of using Madden to veil his stream since the camera angles for the video game and the TV broadcast have to be different.

Here are some notable reactions from Twitter users.

Isaiah @xTheParalizer @StreamerBans @Fedmyster Yeah, watch the super bowl on stream.. Seems like a great idea.

Super Bowl LVII attracted a host of reactions from content creators. To read more about what various creators had to say regarding the Championship match, click here.

