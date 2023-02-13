"Andy Reid has earned his place as one of the best coaches of all time" - Popular Twitch streamers react to Super Bowl LVII results

As Super Bowl LVII concluded on Sunday, February 12, several content creators gave their take on the momentous occasion that saw the Kansas City Chiefs top the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in front of over 60K live attendees at the State Farm Stadium.

The Super Bowl, considered to be highly significant in American sports culture, is one of the most-watched television events in the United States. Yesterday's game was also the 57th edition of the National Football League championship. Even patrons of European football (called soccer in North America) may be familiar with the event due to its sheer popularity.

Amidst a slew of social media reactions, OTK's Tim "EsfandTV" opined on the match via Twitter. He said that Andy Reid, the Chiefs' head coach, deserves to be referred to as one of the very best coaches of all time.

"I honestly think Andy Reid has earned his place as one of the best coaches of all time."

Here's what popular content creators had to say regarding Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII was among North America's most-watched television and sporting events yesterday. Before the match, Michael Mulvihill, who is the head of strategy and analytics at FOX, stated that the network had aimed to reach a new record of 115 million viewers.

For those wondering, the previous highest viewership for a Super Bowl was 114.4 million viewers, recorded during the broadcast of Super Bowl XLIX in 2014 when the New England Patriots went up against the Seattle Seahawks.

Long-time YouTube streamer and gamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" shared a picture of his sports bet for the event. He wagered a solid $1K for the Chiefs to win, which they did. The total payout ended up being a whopping $181K.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Chiefs - 31

Eagles - 30



That’s a personal guarantee… Thought I’d throw down a pick here at #SuperBowl Chiefs - 31Eagles - 30That’s a personal guarantee… Thought I’d throw down a pick here at #SuperBowl Chiefs - 31Eagles - 30That’s a personal guarantee… https://t.co/a08DDjoZiY

Speaking of gamblers, Tyler "Trainwreckstv," the streamer who singlehandedly popularized slots streaming on Twitch (prior to the category being banned), wrote about his disagreement with some of the decisions made by the referees.

Trainwreckstv was clearly unhappy about the referees. (Image via Twitter)

MrBeast was among the attendees at the State Farm Stadium. In fact, he made a brief appearance in the Super Bowl LVII commercial. Here is a snippet of that video.

Something that MrBeast also revealed on Twitter:

MrBeast @MrBeast I’m in a Super Bowl commercial today 🥰 I’m in a Super Bowl commercial today 🥰

YouTuber Airrack promised to give away $1K to five of his fans on the occasion of an Eagles victory. Unfortunately, the results turned out differently.

Airrack @airrack If the Eagles win the Super Bowl today I'll give away $1,000 to FIVE of you!



Like this tweet and drop a follow so I can DM you! If the Eagles win the Super Bowl today I'll give away $1,000 to FIVE of you!Like this tweet and drop a follow so I can DM you! https://t.co/w5o5fVrcag

JJ "KSI" and Logan Paul's Prime Hydration Drink made its way to the half-time commercials as well.

Despite originating in America, Super Bowl LVII turned out to be a momentous occasion watched and celebrated by millions across the globe.

