“GAMBLING STREAMS RETURN” - Trainwreckstv announces return to gambling after Twitch bans the category

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" took to his Twitter account to announce that he would begin conducting gambling-sponsored streams once again on December 1. The streamer is most notable for his slots streams. However, after backlash from the streaming community earlier this year, Twitch decided to ban unlicensed gambling sites that could "expose" the site to "potential harm."

It should be noted, however, that Twitch still allows gambling in sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker. In fact, Tyler recently made some bets involving the FIFA World Cup.

The creator recently tweeted that he would be returning to full-fledged gambling streams due to the platform being "boring." He posted:

“DEC 1ST - GAMBLING STREAMS RETURN"

Since Twitch's policy update took effect on October 18, Trainwreckstv has not been streaming any slot machine games on his channel. The last time he livestreamed gambling was over a month ago in a video titled LAST GAMBLING STREAM ON TWITCH. The stream, incidentally, has also become one of his most viewed streams of late, with over two million views at the time of writing.

Stake.com is one of the four gambling sites that are prohibited by the platform. In an official statement, Twitch also included Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com in the list of prohibited websites.

Fans react to Tyler's announcement

Tyler's announcement has polarized fans. Apart from xQc, the former was considered to be one of the main faces of gambling on Twitch. Fans had mixed reactions to his Twitter post. Here's what they had to say:

User @KazzoaLoL responded to Tyler's claim. According to them, gambling streams do not provide any value to viewers:

@gascondones and @Tartoazt agreed with the sentiment as well:

There were quite a few comments encouraging the streamer to return to gambling. User @Exodiahss mentioned that although slots streaming isn't necessarily fun, Tyler's on-screen persona is always engaging:

User @kap3li commented that they had been craving gambling streams:

Here are some other notable reactions:

Trainwreckstv has not mentioned the site he will be gambling on. Since Twitch has prohibited the use of Stake.com in streams, it remains to be seen if the streamer finds a different strategy.

It is worth keeping in mind that Twitch has only banned sites that don't have authentic licenses in the US, so there may be some workarounds that the streamer can utilize.

