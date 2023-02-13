WATCH: The Undertaker makes rare Super Bowl commercial appearance, scares Hollywood star

Mark Callaway (aka The Undertaker) is one of the most recognized WWE Superstar globally. The Hall of Famer and industry legend was last seen on RAW XXX alongside Bray Wyatt in a segment that also featured LA Knight.

A new commercial for the Super Bowl offering free bets via Draftkings featured Hollywood star Kevin Hart and an ensemble cast promoting the big event.

The Deadman appeared in a hilarious moment, giving Hart quite the scare. The commercial was posted by The Undertaker on his Instagram, with a caption that read:

"@kevinhart4real is an Under taker 😂 Claim your @draftkings_sportsbook FREE BET right now! #DKPartner"

Both The Undertaker and Kevin Hart have shared the screen numerous times in the past. Their names are massively popular from their respective fields of work, so much so that them appearing in the commercial gives it an instant magnanimous effect, getting football fans excited for the same.

What The Undertaker is up to on WrestleMania 39 week

The Grandest Stage has been a staple for The Undertaker's greatest matches and moments. Despite being retired, the 57-year-old remains a unaminously loved and respected individual.

WWE announced Friday morning that Undertaker will be bringing his “1 deadMAN show” to The Novo at L.A. live on Friday, March 31, the day before WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

On the show, he is expected to share stories from his in-ring career and take questions from the audience. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. via axs.com.

Taker wrestled a grand total of 27 WrestleMania matches in his 30-year career with the Stamford-based promotion. His last match took place during the pandemic at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match.

