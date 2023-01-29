The Undertaker heavily praised 38-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of Royal Rumble

Despite not wrestling on a full-time basis anymore, The Undertaker watches the current product and wholeheartedly follows the new generation. He recently heavily praised The Bloodline's Sami Zayn ahead of the Royal Rumble.

With the exception of Jey Uso, The Bloodline is currently in a difficult position as they have lost faith in Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce has taken several bullets for the stable but was helpless on numerous occasions when he came face-to-face with Kevin Owens.

Last night, Zayn was unable to protect Solo Sikoa from Kevin Owens' wrath on SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Undertaker has enjoyed the former Intercontinental Champion as a part of the stable on television. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Zayn's performance with the stable:

"I'm really eyeing right now, Sami [Zayn] what he's doing. And it's the perfect offset to Roman and The Usos. It's just perfect. It's different, right? And it cracks me up watching him crack them those guys up and them trying to keep their composure. That whole thing has been done so well."

It will be interesting to see what's next for Sami Zayn after the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The Undertaker and Sami Zayn had massive segments on WWE RAW XXX

In 2022, The Undertaker officially entered the WWE Hall of Fame and announced his retirement from in-ring competition. The Deadman was last seen competing at WrestleMania 36 where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

Upon retirement, The Undertaker spent most of his time with his family and made sporadic appearances for the company. Apart from this, The Deadman has hosted his one-man show in several cities.

Last Monday, WWE celebrated RAW's 30th anniversary, which included superstars from the past and present. The show officially started with The Trial of Sami Zayn as The Bloodline decided Sami Zayn's fate in the stable.

Later, The Undertaker appeared on the show as The American Badass and answered LA Knight's challenge for the legends. However, Taker ended up teaming up with Bray Wyatt to take out Knight on the historic night of RAW.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn's recent run in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

