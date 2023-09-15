Controversial YouTuber LeafyIsHere has once again been banned from X

Controversial YouTuber and online personality Calvin "LeafyIsHere" has been suspended from X, formerly Twitter, several months after his year-long ban was lifted back in April of 2023. The content creator has been allegedly known for making some highly inflammatory and problematic statements online and has also been temporarily banned from major platforms such as YouTube and Twitch previously.

Calvin has also reportedly made content about other creators online that more often than not resulted in victims getting harassed by his fans. YouTube first terminated his account back in 2020 citing a violation of its harassment rule. Twitter had also banned LeafyIsHere, but his account was brought it back earlier this year.

After six months, it appears that the YouTuber's account has been suspended yet again. Trying to access his profile on X shows the following message:

"Deserved": Social media reacts to LeafyIsHere's recent ban from X

The news of LeafyIsHere's latest social media has spread across X, with many noting how controversial he is. The content creator-focused page DramaAlert posted about the suspension, eliciting many responses from fans. A majority of them thought the YouTuber had it coming because of his provocative posts.

This content creator has a track record of getting penalized for his content, and not many people were surprised by his latest ban. After all, his X account did get restricted within a day after he got unbanned in April.

One individual even thought that the suspension was justified, saying it was "deserved."

While a few fans defended him, readers should note that he has reportedly said a number of offensive things towards marginalized communities in the past.

The contentious figure started his YouTube journey back in 2013, acquiring a lot of followers through his social commentary videos. Many a time his clips targeted smaller content creators on the platform, and iDubbz's Content Cop feature on Calvin in 2016 accused him of cyberbullying. Following that, he faced numerous allegations of being a transphobe and a misogynist.

Readers looking to know more should take a look at our deep-dive into the Rise and fall of LeafyIsHere.