What did LeafyIsHere do? Controversial YouTuber restricted within 24 hours of getting unbanned from Twitter

On April 3, 2023, Twitter finally lifted the ban on controversial YouTuber Calvin "LeafyIsHere" after almost a year. However, shortly after the ban was lifted, the content creator posted an update showing that his account was already temporarily restricted for violating the platform's rules.

Although the precise reason for his account's restriction is uncertain, it is suspected that it may be a result of mass reporting, although this remains unverified for now.

Prior to his latest post, Twitter displayed a message on LeafyIsHere's account stating that one of his tweets had breached the platform's rules. The tweet in question was an inquiry about why so many accounts had a verified badge. It seems he didn't know it could now be acquired through purchase.

Did LeafyIsHere get mass reported?

LeafyIsHere shared a screenshot of his Twitter account showing the details of the restriction. In his caption, he asked what he had done to deserve it. He posted:

"WHAT I DO LOL"

As a result of the restriction, the YouTuber will be unable to tweet and will be limited to private direct messages. Based on his reaction, it is evident that he is unsure what exactly he did to warrant the restriction.

Some have suggested that the reason behind the restriction may not be something the internet personality did. Instead, they believe it may be due to mass reporting by others on the platform.

One user even shared a screenshot under the content creator's tweet, showing that they had reported his account:

Another user took a similar action:

Although the number of users suggesting mass reporting as the reason for the restriction is limited, it is not unlikely, given his controversial reputation.

Another possible reason for the account restriction could be LeafyIsHere's recent activities. For instance, he used the F-word in response to one of MrBeast's tweets and left a body-shaming comment under one of Keemstar's posts, which may have violated Twitter's policies on harassment and hate speech.

What did the online community say about the restriction?

Many in the online community were unsurprised by the news of LeafyIsHere's Twitter account restriction, and some even mocked him. Here are some of the reactions:

Why is the content creator considered controversial?

LeafyIsHere has engaged in numerous disputes with other content creators that have resulted in accusations of cyberbullying. Due to multiple violations of YouTube's harassment policies (videos that ridiculed Twitch personality Pokimane), his account was terminated by the platform in 2020. However, he returned in January 2022 with a podcast.

His Twitch account, which he started regularly using after being banned from YouTube in August 2020, was no longer visible on the platform as of September 2020, indicating that he had been banned.

