"Keemstar has to be one of the worst human beings to have a platform" - Keemstar under fire for calling Amouranth a scammer amid husband-abuse controversy

Controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar" came under fire after calling Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" a scammer following the latter's emotional livestream.

Call of Duty: Warzone shoutcaster and the owner of @ModernWarzone Twitter account, DoughDagnabbit, called out the YouTuber by claiming that Keemstar has to be the "worst human being" to have a platform. His tweet read:

DougDagnabbit @dougdagnabbit Keemstar has to be one of the worst human beings to have a platform. Keemstar has to be one of the worst human beings to have a platform. https://t.co/HpCyftmD39

What did Keemstar say following Amouranth's emotional livestream?

In the now-deleted Twitter thread, Keemstar mentioned Kaitlyn revealing to her viewers that she has a husband who has threatened her on different occasions. Keemstar threw shade at the Twitch streamer's audience and said:

"Amouranth told her chat about her husband who has been in control of her bank accounts taking the money also threatening to kill her dogs etc. Guys online been donating her for years without realizing the money was going to her husband."

The Drama Alert host continued the discussion by stating that the Twitch star's husband was "clearly" abusing her. However, the streamer herself has "scammed" many people online by stating that she was "single for years":

"Clearly husband is abusing. She showed the text. But. Amouranth herself has scammed so many guys online, claiming she was single for years. These Twitch streamers don't care about their viewers. They all just use you & your low IQs to fill their pockets."

The three-part Twitter thread concluded with him seemingly dissing the Twitch streamer:

"Also Amouranth for years go praise for being a genius business woman. Base on this new information, the hidden husband behind the scenes was the one making all the business moves. So..."

After receiving significant backlash for the comments he presented, Keemstar took to Twitter once more, stating that he was "just making the point" and that he didn't feel like any content creator should "lie to their fanbase for money":

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR I been getting a lot of tweets saying I support Amouranth getting abused?



No



Or that I’m supporting her abuser



No



or that I’m victim blaming



Also No!



I was just making the point that I don’t feel like any creator should lie to their fan base for money. It’s wrong! I been getting a lot of tweets saying I support Amouranth getting abused? No Or that I’m supporting her abuserNoor that I’m victim blamingAlso No! I was just making the point that I don’t feel like any creator should lie to their fan base for money. It’s wrong!

An hour later, Keemstar deleted the discussion thread and provided a rationale for his decision:

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR



Manipulating what I said



And straight lying.



I also need to take some responsibility for not communicating my points better



Im going to respond to all this tomorrow Live on I deleted the whole Amouranth thread too many people are making bad faith argumentsManipulating what I saidAnd straight lying.I also need to take some responsibility for not communicating my points betterIm going to respond to all this tomorrow Live on @thekeemstarshow I deleted the whole Amouranth thread too many people are making bad faith argumentsManipulating what I saidAnd straight lying.I also need to take some responsibility for not communicating my points betterIm going to respond to all this tomorrow Live on @thekeemstarshow

Fans react to Keemstar's take on the situation

DoughDagnabbit's take on Keemstar's comments gained a lot of traction as more than 990 community members were present in the reaction thread. Some Twitter users stated that Keemstar should have been "canceled since the Alex situation":

For context, during Amouranth's October 16 broadcast, the streamer disclosed that she has a husband, while having a telephonic conversation on stream.

The discussion took a distressing turn when she asked her husband why he "threatened to kill her dogs." After the call ended, Amouranth took the opportunity to showcase the abusive texts she received from him on multiple occasions.

