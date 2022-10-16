Who is HisWattson? Apex Legends streamer pledges his Twitch ad revenue to help gamers in need

Apex Legends pro and Twitch streamer Jacob "HisWattson" surprised the streaming and gaming community by announcing that he would use the revenue generated from ads on his channel to aid gamers in need.

Jacob took to his Twitter account on October 15 and stated that he would start running ads on his Twitch channel and would spend the proceeds on gaming peripherals for members of his community who could not afford them. His tweet read:

"Have decided that I will be running ads on my channel and spending it on giving gaming equipment to people in my community who can't afford to buy it themselves."

FURIA HisWattson @HisWattson Have decided that I will be running ads on my channel and spending it on giving gaming equipment to people in my community who cant afford to buy it themselves Have decided that I will be running ads on my channel and spending it on giving gaming equipment to people in my community who cant afford to buy it themselves 👍

Twitter community reacts to HisWattson's philanthropic endeavor

A few moments later, Jacob expressed gratitude to Apex Legends coach and Twitch affiliate Fragment420, calling him a "legend." The former thanked the latter for giving this unique idea:

Jacob added that he would proceed with the charitable endeavor despite his uncertainties about how it would affect his taxes:

FURIA HisWattson @HisWattson No idea how to do this or what my taxes are gonna look like but I’m gonna make it happen No idea how to do this or what my taxes are gonna look like but I’m gonna make it happen 👍

The streamer's wholesome post was well-liked by thousands of community members, with more than 260 Twitter users joining the conversation thread. Several users lauded him by saying:

Ryan @ReptarRB @HisWattson love to see it love to see it @HisWattson 👍 love to see it

StinceBuilt owner Jess "Stince" Stinson stated that his direct messages were open to Wattson. He mentioned getting in touch with some big brands to do "something epic":

Jeff “Stince” Stinson @JeffMStinson @HisWattson Feel free to shoot me a DM. Would love to see what I can do with some big brands to do something epic! @HisWattson Feel free to shoot me a DM. Would love to see what I can do with some big brands to do something epic!

Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared Wattson's philanthropic efforts on his Twitter handle. His post read:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Holy frikin crap. More soon Apex Legends pro and streamer @HisWattson has pledged to give his Twitch Ad money back to gamers in needHoly frikin crap. More soon Apex Legends pro and streamer @HisWattson has pledged to give his Twitch Ad money back to gamers in need Holy frikin crap. More soon https://t.co/Sdz8OIVHVt

Jake Lucky followed up by stating that if any gaming or computer brands are interested in participating, they should contact HisWattson:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I have been told if ANY gaming or computer brands are interested in getting involved please DM him. More tomorrow. I have been told if ANY gaming or computer brands are interested in getting involved please DM him. More tomorrow.

Twitch streamer Hunt0 claimed that ad revenue for large Twitch content creators was "insane":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

Jeff @Manslaughter87 @JakeSucky @HisWattson Such a great frickin idea. Makes sitting through the ads worth it knowing it’ll go to some good cause @JakeSucky @HisWattson Such a great frickin idea. Makes sitting through the ads worth it knowing it’ll go to some good cause

A look into HisWattson's online career

HisWattson is a partnered Twitch streamer and gamer who started broadcasting on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in March 2020. His channel started gaining traction at the beginning of the year and saw massive popularity growth in June 2022.

The American streamer currently has 389,852 followers and averages more than 7.3k viewers per stream. His channel witnessed a peak viewership of 10,762 fans during the Apex Legends and Naraka: Bladepoint livestream in August 2022.

A brief overview of Apex Legends pro and streamer's Twitch channel statistics (Image via TwitchTracker)

HisWattson is primarily an Apex Legends content creator, having played fast-paced battle royale for over 3,700 hours. Aside from this, he has also played other popular games such as Overwatch 2, Naraka: Bladepoint, Realm Royale Reforged, Terraria, and Warframe. He also plays professionally for FURIA Esports. The team finished second in the ALGS Championship in July earlier this year.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes