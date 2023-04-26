"There is estrogen in that" - Controversial personality LeafyIsHere responds to Notch's review of MrBeast Burger

Controversial internet personality Calvin "LeafyIsHere" recently garnered a lot of attention after he responded to a tweet from Swedish video game programmer and designer Markus "Notch."

On April 25, 2023, Notch took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the MrBeast Burger. He was critical of how the "Beast Style Burger" was prepared but was delighted with how it tasted, claiming that the flavor reminded him of Sibylla Burgers:

"Review of Swedish @MrBeastBurger: I got the Beast Style burger, which was sloppily assembled with the top bun half barely located on the actual burger. As for taste, I enjoyed it a lot, with something about the flavor reminding me of riktiga jävla midnatts-Sibylla-burgare."

A few hours later, LeafyIsHere responded to Notch, telling him to "stay safe" and claiming that the MrBeast Burger contains estrogen:

"There (is) estrogen in that, stay safe bro."

Online community reacts to LeafyIsHere's contentious take on MrBeast Burger

LeafyIsHere returned to Twitter after being unbanned on April 3, 2023. His return did not go smoothly, as his account was suspended within 24 hours for violating the social media platform's policies.

After regaining access, the former YouTube content creator began sharing divisive opinions. On April 12, 2023, he weighed in on the debacle involving MrBeast and his crew member, Chris Tyson. For context, Tyson made headlines after revealing that they had been undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

The 27-year-old took a dig at MrBeast by tweeting:

"MrBeast creates trans people."

Leafy @LeafyIsHere mrbeast creates trans people mrbeast creates trans people

14 days later, he once again gained traction after commenting on Notch's review of MrBeast Burger. As expected, the remark gained quite a lot of attention, and here's what the online community had to say:

Online community members sharing their thoughts on the content creator's most recent tweet (Image via Twitter)

About LeafyIsHere

LeafyIsHere is considered by many to be one of the most contentious and divisive figures on the internet. He joined YouTube in 2011. The majority of his content was centered around commentary and reaction.

The New York-based personality became embroiled in feuds with popular YouTubers, including Ethan Klein of h3h3 Productions and Ian "iDubbz." He sparked one of his most infamous controversies when he uploaded his "Content Nuke" video about Twitch star Imane "Pokimane."

Rod Breslau @Slasher Leafy's YouTube account has been terminated due to "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully, or threaten" Leafy's YouTube account has been terminated due to "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully, or threaten"

His YouTube channel was permanently suspended on August 21, 2020. According to prominent esports figures, the platform terminated the channel on the grounds of "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully, or threaten."

