"MrBeast creates trans people" - Controversial personality LeafyIsHere weighs in on Chris Tyson controversy

Contentious YouTuber Calvin "LeafyIsHere," who was recently unbanned on Twitter, caused controversy with a tweet that insinuated that Jimmy "MrBeast" was responsible for creating transgender individuals. Specifically, Calvin was referring to Chris Tyson, a member of MrBeast's team who has publicly discussed undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Calvin is widely considered to be one of the most controversial YouTubers due to his history of toxic and inflammatory behavior. In fact, he was previously banned from YouTube for violating the platform's policies on harassment and cyberbullying. His latest tweet read:

"MrBeast creates trans people"

Leafy @LeafyIsHere mrbeast creates trans people mrbeast creates trans people

LeafyIsHere caustic tweet draws criticism

Despite being unbanned on Twitter earlier this month, LeafyIsHere has already demonstrated his propensity for making toxic and inflammatory comments. For instance, he recently used the "F-word" in a reply to one of MrBeast's tweets.

In another instance, he trolled a selfie of Keemstar and another woman for no apparent reason, further cementing his reputation as a toxic figure on social media.

His latest tweet is just as contentious as his previous ones. In the tweet, he suggested that MrBeast facilitated Chris Tyson's gender transformation by supporting him through his hormone replacement therapy.

However, perpetuating the idea that gender identity is a choice or can be influenced by others is harmful. Such comments can cause harm and distress to those who are already vulnerable to discrimination and marginalization.

The tweet received a significant amount of criticism, with many labeling it as "cringe." Here are some of the top reactions:

dremo @dremo @LeafyIsHere Wyd if he sues u over this tweet @LeafyIsHere Wyd if he sues u over this tweet

Extinct 🇳🇬 @CringeyFrog @LeafyIsHere Whether a person is trans or not is none of your business. Grow up @LeafyIsHere Whether a person is trans or not is none of your business. Grow up https://t.co/qyq8KZfbFT

Melan1n @mrtunjiao @LeafyIsHere you're like that one guy who barely peaked in high school who quite literally hasn't changed in over a decade lol @LeafyIsHere you're like that one guy who barely peaked in high school who quite literally hasn't changed in over a decade lol

loganyacheebo @logan_hallam @LeafyIsHere Leafy bro you ain’t funny anymore it’s hella sad @LeafyIsHere Leafy bro you ain’t funny anymore it’s hella sad

trace @tracedontmiss @LeafyIsHere you’re too old for this give it a rest @LeafyIsHere you’re too old for this give it a rest https://t.co/zKNeVCFigl

Kebby @KebbyPlays @LeafyIsHere You’re like a 30 year old cosplaying as a 15 year old from 2006, it is both weird and cringe. @LeafyIsHere You’re like a 30 year old cosplaying as a 15 year old from 2006, it is both weird and cringe.

Why was LeafyIsHere banned?

As previously mentioned, the YouTuber has a history of controversy. In mid-2020, he released a couple of videos targeting Imane "Pokimane", in which he made fun of her appearance, gaming abilities, and sense of humor.

He also claimed that Pokimane had a secret boyfriend and went as far as to suggest that he himself was dating her in a subsequent tweet.

His toxic behavior was finally reprimanded when his YouTube account was suspended in August 2020.

LeafyIsHere was not the only content creator to criticize MrBeast for Chris Tyson's transformation. Controversial streamer Nico "Sneako" argued that MrBeast should urge his friend to reconsider his decision.

It is crucial to acknowledge that everyone should have the freedom to express themselves and be who they truly are without fear of discrimination or judgment.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes