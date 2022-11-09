“Cool to see someone legit getting into character” – Fans react as Kai Cenat cosplays as Kratos for his God of War: Ragnarok livestream

Fans were left amazed after popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat dressed as Kratos, the protagonist of the God of War franchise. Kai's cosplay was done in celebration of the latest God of War installment - Ragnarök. The game was released today and the gaming community lapped up its release following the great success of the previous installment in 2018.

Kai Cenat, who is known for dressing up and cosplaying different characters, was seen at his creative best after donning the signature beard of Kratos. He also adorned the medieval-styled robe with red colored marks intended to imitate the red Spartan ashes smeared on Kratos' torso.

Seeing the immaculate cosplay, fans shared their reactions. One Redditor said:

“Cool to see someone legit getting into character”

Kai Cenat dressed as Kratos in celebration of God of War Ragnarök's release

Kai Cenat is most notable for playing GTA V roleplay streams. However, he has dabbled in other games as well. With the release of the latest installment of the God of War series, it only made sense that Kai also tried it out.

Considering the burgeoning hype due to the game's popularity, Kai decided to add to the buildup by dressing up as Kratos himself. With a bushy beard and medieval robes, the AMP House member was definitely added to the hype train by dressing up.

(Timestamp: 00:05:25)

For those wanting to catch the VOD, Kai plays the game from the two-hour-seventeen-minute mark in the stream.

Readers should also note that this is the first cross-gen release from the developers - meaning that the game can be played on both PS4 and PS5. Ragnarök will follow the events of the previous installment where Kratos is seen traveling to Jotunheim and killing Freya’s son Baldur. Kratos' son Atreus is also seen in his teens in the latest game.

Those who have played the previous title will know that there are separate realms in the game. Prior to its release, Sony announced that they would be adding the remaining three realms to the game - Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard.

Fans react to Kai's creativity

Fans shared their impressive reactions upon seeing Kai Cenat's full-body costume of Kratos. The clip made its way to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of reactions.

Here are some of the responses:

God of War Ragnarok received positive reviews upon its release. The official Metacritic website gave the game a solid score of 94/100.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes