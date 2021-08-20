Corpse Husband breaks huge Twitch milestone after just two streams on the platform

Corpse Husband has been a prominent figure in pop and gaming culture for some time now. He landed a big following off the strength of his musical collaborations with artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Bring me the Horizon.

He also has a pretty sizeable YouTube channel with over 7.5 million subscribers. This channel is used for horror videos, as well as some Among Us gameplay.

He was catapulted into the broader spotlight after playing Among Us with congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Now, he's taken his talents to Twitch, the popular streaming platform that is host to streamers like Ninja, Amouranth, DanTDM, Dream and many other popular figures.

Many streaming hopefuls take to Twitch to launch their streaming careers, but ultimately face an uphill battle. Corpse Husband, on the other hand cleared that hill in a ridiculous amount of time.

Corpse Husband's Twitch takes off

Corpse finally entered the streaming world after spending a long time on other platforms.

His initial stream was BACK 4 BLOOD, a horror game that fits right in with the previous content he had been making. His first stream was with Valkyrae, Sykkuno and DisguisedToast, which also helped. That stream garnered him a massive 700 thousand followers.

BACK 4 BLOOD, a horror game, is the first subject of Corpse Husband's Twitch platform (Image via Warner Bros.)

Corpse said he appreciated the change from making regular YouTube videos and that streaming has brought him a welcome change:

“I think it’s good for me (streaming) every now and then because it forces me to become very uncomfortable.”

After another stream, Corpse passed the one million milestone, something every streamer aspires to, but not everyone achieves.

It's been 10 days since the initial stream on the platform, and Corpse has amassed 1.1 million followers at the time of writing this article.

With every stream he is likely to continue growing at an unprecedented rate. Ninja has over 16 million followers on Twitch, and while Corpse may never reach those numbers, he's on the fast track to becoming one of the most popular streamers.

