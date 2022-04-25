Corpse Husband shares snippet of the visuals for his latest song Hot Demon B*tches

Corpse Husband shared a short three-second snippet of the visuals for his latest music video on Twitter.

The American YouTuber is planning to release a music video for the 2021 song Hot Demon B*tches with Japanese anime-style visuals. The snippet released on Twitter showcases animated versions of Corpse and Night Lovell, the featured artist in the song.

Corpse Husband shares snippet of new music video

Hot Demon B*tches originally released in September 2021 after being teased on Corpse's birthday Twitch stream. The song was promoted numerous times on Twitter by the rapper's friends and fellow streamers, such as Valkyrae and Sykkuno.

The song was an instant hit, having been streamed over 80 million times on Spotify.

In a now-deleted tweet, Corpse teased that he wanted to release a music video for Hot Demon B*tches but said it would take at least six or seven months of preparation. If the snippet is any indication, as well as the fact that it has been over seven months since the song's initial release, it would seem that those preparations are near completion.

Corpse Husband teased in a now-deleted tweet that a music video could be on the way (Image via Twitter)

While there is no concrete release date set, Corpse Husband said in a reply to Valkyrae that he plans to release the video on his YouTube channel this Friday.

Corpse is no stranger to anime influences, as many of his early music videos featured visuals from popular anime. Cat Girls are Ruining My Life! borrowed visuals from Tokyo Ghoul, while Miss You! took visual cues from Fire Force.

The musician recently made his anime debut as a voice actor in the English dub of Tribe Nine, where he voiced the villainous character Ojiro Otori. The recently released anime can be watched for free on the official Funimation website.

Alongside his anime debut, Corpse is also shaping up to have a massive 2022 on the musical front. He recently released his latest single, POLTERGEIST!, which is already approaching eight million streams on Spotify.

With a new music video likely set to be released this week and multiple songs being teased in the near future, Corpse looks primed to take another leap forward in his career.

