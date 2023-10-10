Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) October 10 release notes: Hitbox fixes, CPU performance improvements, and more

Counter-Strike 2 got another set of release notes today, October 10, 2023, with the patch looking to address several of the performance issues that the shooter has been facing post-launch. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the improvements made to the Hitboxes. There were several alignment bugs in the game, and today’s update sought to address a fair bit of them to make gunplay more balanced.

Bug fixes are deployed for several maps as well. Mirage, Vertigo, and Nuke have all received updates that sought to fix some of the issues they were having.

The update also fixed a bug where loadout changes were not saved if Counter-Strike 2 was shut down right after making the changes.

CS2 fans looking for a more detailed description of the October 10 patch notes can look up Valve’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) October 10 release notes

Here are the Counter-Strike 2 October 10, 2023, patch notes:

1) Graphics

Fixed a case where feet would appear black when looking down at them through a scope

Fixed a memory leak due to particles

2) Animation

Fixed several hitbox alignment bugs

Fixed knife spinning not feeling as fast as in CS:GO

Fixed the bolt not moving during the M4A4 and M4A1-S deployment animations

Fixed a bug where weapon inspect could interrupt the silencer toggle animation

3) Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks to Mirage, Vertigo, and Nuke

4) Misc

Fixed several bugs with "Looking to Play"

Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and stickers

Fixed a bug where loadout changes weren't saved if the game was closed shortly after making changes

Fixed a bug where Steam Friends' match status was delayed or missing

CPU performance improvements for weapon tracers

Added an official matchmaking datacenter in Chengdu, China