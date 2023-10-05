Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) September 5 release notes: Graphical updates, map bug fixes, and more

New release notes are out today, September 5, 2023, for Counter-Strike 2, which primarily deals with some of the performance issues that players have been facing in the shooter. It’s one of the several hotfixes deployed by Valve after the shooter’s release a week ago, and this update will focus on some graphical changes along with fixing some bugs.

Inferno, Anubis, Vertigo, Ancient, and Mirage will be some of the maps getting tweaks as well, which will fix some of the performance issues that they are facing. Fixes will also be making their way to crosshair outline rendering, disconnections, and item command input problems.

When it comes to graphical settings, changes have made their way to Texture Filtering Mode for High and Very High. As they were identical in graphical output, the settings have been separated now.

Counter-Strike 2 fans looking for a more detailed description of the September 5 release notes can look up Valve’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) September 5 release notes

Expand Tweet

The Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) September 5 release notes details are as follows:

Graphics

Removed Model / Texture Detail: Very High setting since it was identical to High. They used to differ by Texture Filtering Mode, but that's a separate setting now

Animation

Repositioned finger on AWP so it doesn't look as long

Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks to Inferno, Anubis, Vertigo, Ancient, and Mirage

Expand Tweet

Misc

Various bug fixes and tweaks to stickers

Adjusted crosshair outline rendering for fractional values

Fixed a bug where disconnecting from and reconnecting to a match would result in less XP

Fixed the "buy <item>" command to work with the new flexible loadout system. The command will now find the named item in your loadout instead of assuming a default slot. If the named item isn't in your loadout, the command will fail. To buy by slot, use "buy secondary0", "buy midtier1", "buy rifle2", etc. instead

Various tweaks to automatic sniper rifle muzzle flashes

Various tweaks to glass impact effects

Added sort options to secondary inventory select panel for actions like applying stickers

Fixed a bug where users in Germany were incorrectly identified as users in China