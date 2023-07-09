"Couple of extra weeks of pain and healing" - HasanAbi reveals injuring his ribs after a golf cart accident

Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" hosted an hour-long broadcast from the first day of TwitchCon 2023 Paris on July 8. He was joined by fellow content creator Austin "AustinShow," and took the opportunity to disclose that he was involved in a golf cart accident. The 31-year-old personality claimed to have suffered a road rash on his arm after the vehicle crashed on him.

HasanAbi then mentioned the "worst part" of his injury, revealing that he either fractured or had broken his ribs after AustinShow collapsed on him. Providing more details about the situation, the Turkish-American streamer said:

"It's fine. There's not really very much you can do about it. It's between, like, a rib injury or, like, actually a full-blown rib-breaking situation. It's just a couple of extra weeks of pain and healing. But, other than that, there's not really much you can do. You can't put a rib cast on."

"I might have fractured or maybe broken a rib or two" - HasanAbi provides details about the golf cart accident at TwitchCon 2023 Paris

HasanAbi shared details about the golf cart accident at the 13-minute mark of his recent broadcast. He joked that based on the streamers' behavior, fans would believe that AustinShow was the more injured person in the aftermath of the incident. Hasan stated that he suffered road rash after the cart drifted on his arm:

"Yeah, look at both of us and the way we are behaving right now, you would think that, you know, Austin was the one who suffered the heaviest casualties. It's all good. I mean, you can't even see this. But, I got road rash on my arm from, like, the cart drifted on my arm. I guess? It's not that bad. It's a little numb."

The Twitch star then disclosed that his ribs were injured after AustinShow landed on his body:

"But, the worst part is - when I was holding out like this (demonstrates how he was sitting in the golf cart) and Austin landed on my entire body, with the force of the cart... I might have fractured or maybe broken a rib or two. Its what the doctors say."

Timestamp: 00:13:20

AustinShow recalled how HasanAbi reacted after the vehicle tumbled:

"You had to tell me to get off you. I remember! Like, I forgot. I was lying there in shock. And you were like, 'Yo! Get off of me!"

HasaAbi added that popular Minecraft personality Ranboo was also in the golf cart and suffered a leg injury as a result of the accident:

"Yeah. And it was fine. I mean, we... like, the cart flew and flipped. Ranboo was sitting in front of me and he was like, 'My foot's stuck!' So, we immediately got out, and like, picked up the... everyone was in shock. We just, like, got out. You know, and immediately picked up the golf cart, so that we can save Ranboo's foot. That was what I was really afraid of. But I think he's fine, too."

Fans react to HasanAbi talking about the golf cart accident

HasanAbi's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation thread attracting over 147 responses. Here's what fans had to say:

According to one Redditor, golf carts tend to be unstable and prone to tripping. Others speculated that HasanAbi's ribs may have been bruised rather than broken.

