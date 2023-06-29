"Crazy amount of money" - Online community shocked after Twitch streamer tips $694 to a waitress on her live stream

Twitch streamer suspiciousravioli, who is currently hosting a subathon, pleasantly surprised a waitress during her live stream (June 29) by generously tipping her with a whopping $694.20. The tip was, in fact, sent to her in the form of donations by the chat themselves. While the online community can often be toxic, there have been wholesome moments like this from time to time.

The substantial sum of money caught many people off guard, including the waitress. The clip capturing the moment was also shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail. One user reacted by stating:

"No idea who this streamer is so maybe they're hugely popular. But that is a crazy amount of money regardless they seem awesome"

Watch: Waitress shocked to receive $694 in tips from Twitch streamer

During her subathon, Twitch streamer suspiciousravioli displayed her kind-hearted nature by making a heartwarming adjustment to her streaming session. Despite being 31 hours into her stream, she took a break to visit a restaurant. She announced that any donations received during her dinner would be given directly to the waitress who served her.

In total, she managed to acquire a large sum of $694.20, which she gladly handed over to the waitress. She said:

"This is what they wanted to give you for a tip. They made it a funny number too."

The waitress was clearly in disbelief. She responded:

"Is that real?"

The streamer reassured:

"It is real. It is very real. We were afraid you'd think it's a prank but it's super, super real."

When writing, the Twitch streamer is already 41 hours into her stream, marking the 13th day of her subathon. She presently has just over 5.3K followers on her Twitch channel.

Here's what the fans said

As stated earlier, the clip made its way to the popular LSF community, which garnered further comments, recognizing the generous and wholesome moment in the stream. Here are some of the notable reactions under the thread:

Instances of Twitch streamers generously tipping restaurant workers are not uncommon. For example, in January 2023, popular streamer Felix "xQc" surprised a worker at a Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. with a staggering $1,200 as a tip.

Taking one step further, Kick streamer Adin Ross made headlines by generously tipping a waitress a remarkable amount of $10,000 for her exceptional service.

