xQc surprises a server by giving a $1,200 tip

In an unexpected IRL stream, Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" surprised a waitress after tipping her a whopping $1,200, a gesture that not only left her speechless but garnered a lot of wholesome reactions from the streaming community.

Regular viewers of xQc will know that an IRL stream is a rare sighting on his channel. The self-proclaimed "Juicer" was seen hopping into a Californian outlet of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., a chain of eateries inspired by the 1994 film Forest Gump, a Hollywood classic.

Despite the bill not being more than $50, Felix charitably donated a mind-boggling $1,200 tip after generating a random number on his phone.

"You're lying" - Waitress can't believe xQc's $1,200 tip

Considering an estimated net worth of around $10 million, xQc is no stranger to shelling out money, especially for charitable reasons. In his latest IRL stream, albeit a surprising one, the streamer was seen moving around California with a friend.

While cruising, they decided to hop into one of the many Californian outlets of Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Although they ordered a couple of side dishes, Felix's main course was centered around a slushie. Despite that, the streamer went on to dish out a massive tip. He said:

"I'll do a randomizer, one to 1.2K."

Although there was only a slim chance that the random number generator would result in almost the entire amount, surprisingly, the final outcome was a tip of $1,197, which the streamer rounded off to $1.2K.

While presenting the bill, which included the tip, the streamer explained:

"Just to make sure, this is for you. It's on air. I had some randomizer giving you a random amount..."

The waitress, visibly moved by the gesture, said:

"You're lying."

Felix responded by explaining that she was rather lucky since the odds of getting the full amount were stacked against her. He added:

No, I'm not...and I'm not kidding, you actually got almost the maximum amount. I put one to 1,200, and you got like 1,197."

Fans share their reactions to the clip

The clip was quickly shared in the popular subreddit community r/LivestreamFail, which, at the time of writing, has over 100 comments. Reacting to the streamer's philanthropic gesture, fans shared a host of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

xQc is not the only creator to have tipped a mega amount to servers in eateries. MrBeast famously uploaded a video where he tipped a worker a whopping $30K for simply serving a glass of water.

