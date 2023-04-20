Adin Ross stuns waitress by giving $10,000 tip during IRL stream

On April 20, popular Kick streamer Adin Ross conducted an IRL livestream where he displayed his philanthropic side. Adin, who's usually in the headlines for his wild antics and controversial opinions, decided to generously tip one of the waitresses $10,000 at a restaurant for her service. Interestingly, Adin wasn't done with his philanthropic efforts for the day.

After generously tipping the waitress, he ran into another worker who revealed that he was a fan of Adin's streams. In a similar gesture of appreciation, Adin decided to give the worker $10,000 as well. The clip of Adin Ross' generous act quickly spread across Twitter and received an outpouring of positive reactions.

"It's your ten thousand dollars" - Adin Ross' message to the waitress

Earlier today, Adin held a rare IRL livestream that had his community extremely excited. During the stream, he generously gave thousands of dollars to a few workers at a restaurant, demonstrating his kind and philanthropic nature. Addressing the shocked waitress, he said:

"I put eight hundred bucks in there (to the bill), but this is for you, ten thousand dollars for you. It's your money. It's your ten thousand dollars, for you. I swear to God, it's your money, I don't want that money. It's for you."

Later on in the same stream, he ran into another worker, who happened to be one of his regular viewers, with Adin saying:

"Yo bro, so look bro, you were in my stream last night and you said you watched..."

He continued:

"Nice to meet you bro, ten thousand for you. Swear to god, ten thousand for you. You watch me bro, you're loyal, I appreciate you, bro. Thank you, bro, I mean that from the bottom of my heart. All I do is wanna meet motherf**kers like you."

Here's how the online community reacted

Both clips of Adin Ross' generous acts were shared by several verified fan pages, which received a significant amount of attention and reactions. Here are some relevant comments:

Despite being embroiled in numerous online controversies, Adin has recently expressed a desire to make positive changes in his life. He revealed that he has been struggling with an addiction to lean (a combination of cough syrup and soda), but has decided to move on and live a healthier and more positive lifestyle.

