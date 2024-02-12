"Create drama just before moving platforms?" - Fans react as Mitch Jones starts streaming on Kick after accusing Mizkif of alleged physical assault

Twitch streamer Mitch Jones has started streaming on its rival platform, Kick, days after he levied serious allegations of physical assault against OTK co-founder Mizkif. At the time of writing, the streamer's following on Kick is only approximately 430 individuals, barely anything compared to his massive 696,000 followers on Twitch.

To those unaware, Mitch Jones' charges said that he suffered considerable physical harm because of a confrontation with Mizkif in September 2023 and showcased various bruises around his face. Mitch stated Mizkif not only almost severed his artery but also gave him a "concussion," "choked" him, and even damaged his teeth.

Fans speculated a possible connection between the recent accusations made by the streamer and the subsequent shift of platforms to Kick:

"Create drama just before moving platforms?"

Comment byu/mapledreamleaf from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

"Miz knocked him out the platform too" - Fans react to Mitch Jones streaming on Kick after recent drama with Mizkif

Comment byu/mapledreamleaf from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Mitch Jones is known for being a famous World of Warcraft content creator, accumulating over 21.5 million hours watched on Twitch. Mitch and Matthew were on amicable terms in the past before a huge fallout took place between them a few years ago, turning the two against each other.

As Mitch recently made bombshell allegations against OTK co-founder Matthew "Mizkif", netizens across the streaming sphere suspected Mitch of twisting the story and being the instigating party in the tussle. These suspicions arose as he did not upload the full footage of the altercation and further declined to do so in a follow-up post on X.

Netizens took to the comments of r/LivestreamFail to discuss Mitch's antics following his making the accusations, and many stated that he was trying to "cancel" Mizkif and being a "rat":

Comment byu/mapledreamleaf from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/mapledreamleaf from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/mapledreamleaf from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Other users were amused by the "victim" behavior of the streamer, stating that the timing of the shift to the different platform was "funny":

"No shot Miz knocked him out the platform too lmao"

Comment byu/mapledreamleaf from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/mapledreamleaf from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/mapledreamleaf from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

However, some individuals did empathize with Mitch and stated that he may be changing communities since everyone is supporting Mizkif, who "assaulted and nearly killed" Mitch:

Comment byu/mapledreamleaf from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Mitch Jones is not the only streamer who was involved in a physical tussle, as Rumble streamer Sneako had a sparring session with the UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, which left him with a bloodied nose. However, many netizens commended the streamer on his resilience and not backing down despite him facing a formidable adversary.