"3 casters involved. All intoxicated": Crimsix weighs in on the drama surrounding Velly's exit from Call of Duty League

Call of Duty legend Ian "Crimsix" recently came forward with a witness statement that gave a better picture of the alleged altercation that led to the resignation of Call of Duty League caster Loviel "Velly." According to the statement by the New York Subliners' player, three casters of the CODL were involved in an altercation:

Crimsix's statement on the official CoDCompetitive subreddit was praised by Velly himself and has sent ripples throughout the Call of Duty community. His statement seemed to indicate that the altercation was not a very serious issue, insinuating that Velly's resignation over the incident was not an appropriate response. In his opinion:

"...it was a drunken bar argument that everyone would’ve woken up thinking how ridiculously stupid it was, but apparently not."

Call of Duty community abuzz on Twitter after Crimsix releases statement about Velly's altercation after New York Major 4

Crimsix's statement absolves Velly of any implied wrongdoing for which the latter has publicly thanked the player. After media outlets reported the alleged altercation, a flurry of theories began cropping up on the internet. The statement is sure to put a lot of fans' minds at ease.

NYSL Crimsix @Crimsix Dexerto Esports @DexertoEsports



dexerto.com/call-of-duty/s… A previous tweet incorrectly stated Velly was asked to leave following the incident. The article has now been updated to reflect that he resigned of his own volition. A previous tweet incorrectly stated Velly was asked to leave following the incident. The article has now been updated to reflect that he resigned of his own volition.dexerto.com/call-of-duty/s… My witness statement twitter.com/DexertoEsports… My witness statement twitter.com/DexertoEsports… https://t.co/4Q5wm8af6k

In his statement, Velly and two other casters got into a verbal clash outside the bar. The situation was not violent in any way and although the reason for the altercation was not made clear, it did not seem like a very big deal:

"Was over an argument between friends that went south but not heavily south. In fact, I’d assume that they’re still cool with each other. Not once did I noticed the two preparing to fight. A third caster came in trying to mediate it. Did not see anything physical between the 3 other than Velly being grabbed by his arms from Caster 3 being told to calm down."

The professional player did see the third caster do a bad job at mediating the fight, and he apparently even started yelling at Velly:

"Caster 3 was doing a horrible job mediating, yelling at Velly to calm down, and he ended up getting the most pissed off out of everyone involved that night"

The man also threatened the former CDL caster about possible legal charges. In the end, Crimsix himself had to break up the group and diffuse the situation:

"Threatening Velly on assault charges/ready to fight Velly over a shove. It was to the point where Caster 3 was looking down at Velly. I then stepped in and diffused the situation. We all went back our hotels shortly after."

Twitter reactions to the witness statement

Fans were shocked when Call of Duty League officially announced that they were dropping Velly. Many fans of the caster praised his analysis and the general vibe he would bring to matches.

Velly @VellyCardwell There's no issue with me and the CDL, just a FYI <3



I won't be attending champs and with that said, my year with the Call of Duty league is done. It's been a year where I was able to really find myself and I'm really thankful for that.



The CoD fam has the best fans <3 There's no issue with me and the CDL, just a FYI <3I won't be attending champs and with that said, my year with the Call of Duty league is done. It's been a year where I was able to really find myself and I'm really thankful for that. The CoD fam has the best fans <3

Symplicity @SymplicityTV @902Creed @Crimsix Crim always comes through with issues in his esport and keeps it 100, gotta respect jt @902Creed @Crimsix Crim always comes through with issues in his esport and keeps it 100, gotta respect jt

KingScumpSZN @King_ScumpSZN @Crimsix I can’t believe we are going to lose @VellyCardwell over this. Hopefully things can somehow get sorted out @Crimsix I can’t believe we are going to lose @VellyCardwell over this. Hopefully things can somehow get sorted out

Cody @Cody_wayne30 @King_ScumpSZN @Crimsix @VellyCardwell Velly made the desk so much more enjoyable. Can’t believe this is the direction things are going for the cdl @King_ScumpSZN @Crimsix @VellyCardwell Velly made the desk so much more enjoyable. Can’t believe this is the direction things are going for the cdl 😢😭

Randall Wilson @Randall66191310 @Crimsix Sorry to hear this couldn’t be handled a little better a good caster having to leave the cdl I knew it was more to it just 2 weeks ago he posted see u at champs then just ups and leaves the cdl @Crimsix Sorry to hear this couldn’t be handled a little better a good caster having to leave the cdl I knew it was more to it just 2 weeks ago he posted see u at champs then just ups and leaves the cdl

A public statement from a third party did wonders to dispel any vile rumors about Velly or the authorities that might be doing the rounds on Twitter or otherwise. As previously mentioned, Velly himself has thanked Crimisix on both Twitter and Reddit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far