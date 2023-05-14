Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 23 TOTS release date and time explored

EA Sports FIFA 23 has revealed the official time and date of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's TOTS item's launch in the Saudi Pro League TOTS promo. He might not be playing in the top five leagues, but the CR7 brand will continue to showcase its immense engagement either on the real-life football pitch or on the virtual pitch. Here we'll discuss Ronaldo and his Team of the Season FUT item in brief.

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved numerous amount of accolades in his football career so far including five Ballond'Or, four European Golden Shoes, and other coveted trophies. These depict on the virtual pitch as well. He consistently stays among the top-rated FIFA players from his Real Madrid days. His FUT item is 90 rated and he has also received five special items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so far.

EA Sports reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 23 TOTS release date and more

Saudi Pro League is set to be released in Ultimate Team, and players will see Cristiano Ronaldo's TOTS in it on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The promo will stay until May 21. The mentioned release time across all the timezones are:

UTC (Universal Time Coordinated): 6 pm

IST (Indian Standard Time): 10:30 pm

ET (Eastern Time): 2 pm

PT (Pacific Time): 11 am

There will be an abundance of Team of the Season items of Bundesliga and Saudi Pro League players, including Cristiano Ronaldo's TOTS item, in the transfer market after release. Players are going to grind hard to obtain these high-rated cards and if they manage to get any of the higher ranks, they will have a high chance to get their hands on this Cristiano Ronaldo TOTS FUT item.

FIFA 23 News @UTSources Cristiano Ronaldo is set to come to The Saudi TOTS



Stats Predicted



#FIFA23 Cristiano Ronaldo is set to come to The SaudiTOTSStats Predicted 🚨Cristiano Ronaldo is set to come to The Saudi 🇸🇦 TOTS🔵Stats Predicted ✅#FIFA23 https://t.co/uO6L8tMyzh

Cristiano Ronaldo will be headlining this promo. The social media leaks predict that his overall rating will be around 96-98, but players have to wait until the official release by EA Sports. FIFA 23 players can also try out other overpowered footballers from the Saudi League TOTS like Anderson Talisca, Romarinho, Odin Ighalo, and more.

Whether you watch Cristiano Ronaldo play or try him out in FIFA titles, CR7 remains an icon in football. The hype in the FIFA community is quite high as it may be the last time fans can see and try out Ronaldo TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

