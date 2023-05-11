FIFA 23 leak hints at Cristiano Ronaldo coming to TOTS promo

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in the FIFA 23 TOTS promo. Reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania broke the news on their Twitter account, creating a buzz within the game's community. The former Euro winner has millions of fans who would love to get hold of the featured card over the next few days. He will be present as part of the Saudi Pro League TOTS.

The Team of the Season promo is one of the most popular times of the year. FIFA 23 players already enjoy special content featuring the best footballers from the ongoing season. Not much is known about Cristiano Ronaldo’s upcoming TOTS card, but some predictions can be made based on how the promos have worked so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s TOTS card could become incredibly popular in FIFA 23

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2022-23 campaign was off to a terrible start. Few would have imagined the Portuguese star moving to Saudi Arabia and donning Al-Nassr's colors. He has rediscovered his older self which is a major reason for his rumored appearance in the upcoming promo.

Undoubtedly, the upcoming card will be his best item in FIFA 23. While his base item has received big nerfs in this year’s game, players have enjoyed using his Rulebreakers version. The TOTS version, however, will have a major boost.

Here are the predicted stats of the card:

Overall: 97

Position: ST

Pace: 90

Shooting: 97

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 41

Physicality: 81

While these aren’t the official stats of the card, it’s close to what EA Sports might assign to Ronaldo’s item in the game. Readers are advised to wait until the official start of the events to know more about it.

The card is also expected to be in packs, so players won’t have a guaranteed way to enjoy it. The only alternative will be to acquire it from the FUT market, although the costs will be steep. However, fitting him into a squad will be hard on the grounds of the new chemistry system of FIFA 23.

