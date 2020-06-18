CS: GO star ScreaM joins Valorant Pro Division

Former professional player ScreaM has joined Valorant Pro Division.

Riot's Valorant is bringing many CS GO professional players in its stride.

Former CS GO professional player ScreaM, image via talkesports

Valorant is a first player shooter that is developed by Riot Games. It has so far been a success and has witnessed many CS: GO professional players shifting to it. The latest player to shift his career to Valorant is Belgian international Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom who has joined Valorant Pro Division on FACEIT.

ScreaM, also known by his nickname 'The One Tap Machine', started his career with CS GO in 2010. He has played for some top teams including G2 Esports, Titan and Team Envy. The Belgian had the highest headshot percentage in CS GO.

ScreaM joins Valorant Pro Division

A legendary Belgian player is joining the Valorant PRO DIVISION ! You love watching him playing, here he is, please welcome the aim star @ScreaM_ ! pic.twitter.com/FSdqAmsiMa — Valorant PRO DIVISION (@VPDgg) June 12, 2020

A legendary Belgian player is joining the Valorant PRO DIVISION ! You love watching him playing, here he is, please welcome the aim star @ScreaM_ ! pic.twitter.com/FSdqAmsiMa — Valorant PRO DIVISION (@VPDgg) June 12, 2020

ScreaM started streaming Valorant beta version after its launch a few months ago. He also won the recent Fnatic Proving Grounds: Valorant Open Tournament with Team Prodigy. ScreaM played with his teammates Mixwell, Shaiko, Darfan, and KingMezii.

Valorant is a 5V5 free-to-play multiple tactical first-person shooter by Riot Games. Codenamed 'Project A', the game was first announced in October 2019. The developers started handing out closed beta keys in the starting week of April and later released the game on 2 June 2020.

Valorant seems like a direct competitor to Valve’s Counter Strike Global Offensive with similar shooting mechanics and movement. Introduction of characters with unique abilities differentiates the game with other regular FPS titles and makes it interesting.

Valorant Pro Division is directly associated with FACE IT. It has three distinct groups out of which Open division is available for all gamers. Challenger and Pro Divisions are invite-only.

Riot’s Valorant has become a sudden hit among gamers and has already made a significant effect on the player base of CS GO. The player base of Counterstrike seems slightly affected but could be an alarming factor for the game. With professional CS GO players like ScreaM joining Valorant, its professional infrastructure can see a speed up growth.