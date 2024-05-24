CS2 star s1mple spends $2000 to rent Dragon Lore skin, discovers it's unrentable

The famed GOAT of CS:GO, s1mple, pulled the short straw with luck earlier today. While attempting to rent an AWP Dragonlore, he fell victim to the new Skin Renting Update in CS2, as he was unaware the feature was limited to the Kilowatt Case. Sources say that the Ukrainian lost upwards of $2000 after buying the Cobblestone Package released in 2016 with the AWP Dragonlore included within.

s1mple spends $2000 on the wrong case

Expand Tweet

With their latest update to CS2, Valve surprised everyone, even the 2021 Stockholm major winner, s1mple. Amidst a plethora of map changes and tweaks to the economy, a huge chunk of the community's focus was on the new skin renting update.

As s1mple was looking to scoop up an AWP Dragonlore for a week, he purchased the 2016 Cobblestone package for a whopping $2000 - only to later find out that the renting feature was limited to the Kilowatt case. His disappointment is visible as the whole community shares this blunder.

Valve had made it so that anyone who opened the new Kilowatt case would get an option to either open the case normally or to rent all the skins in the bundle (except the rare special item) for seven days. These rented skins will be trade-locked and won't allow sticker customization either.

Valve has blessed the masses

Expand Tweet

The ever-mysterious Valve breaking their silence is a joy to behold for every CS2 player. The Fire Sale update on May 23 brought a lot of changes to the game - A rework of Vertigo, changes to Molotovs' pricing, and the addition of the new Skin Renting feature.

If only s1mple had known the details, he might have saved himself $2000. It shows that even the greatest can slip up sometimes when it comes to Valve's enchanting skin collection.

The option to rent skins in CS2 is an enticing deal for players, and surely, Valve has given us more ways to access their vast library of skins. But for now, this feature is only available on the latest Counter-Strike 2 case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback